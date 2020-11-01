Live Game Blog: Colts Trail Lions 7-0 After First Quarter

See all the action at Ford Field as the Indianapolis Colts face the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
DETROIT — The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) are on the road today, taking on the Detroit Lions (3-3) in 2020 Week 8 action at Ford Field. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 8 contest against the Lions:
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
• TE Noah Togiai
Colts fans can catch the re-air of Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.