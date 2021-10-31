LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Titans Week 8

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans.
Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.
Colts Activate DE Dayo Odeyingbo From Non-Football Injury List, Activate LB Jordan Glasgow From Injured Reserve, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Khalil Davis
The Colts also elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Titans, Week 8
Get inside this week's pivotal Colts-Titans matchup with a look at how the defense looks to slow Derrick Henry and what Carson Wentz's mindset is heading into this rematch with Tennessee.
Colts' T.Y. Hilton, Braden Smith Listed As Questionable For Week 8 Vs. Titans
Head coach Frank Reich announced cornerback BoPete Keyes will not play on Sunday.
Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs
The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Colts Daily Notebook: Focusing On Derrick Henry, Plus An Encouraging Injury Report Ahead Of Week 8 Game vs. Titans
Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards on 28 carries in Week 3 against the Colts, who are focusing on slowing him down on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
How Colts' Mo Alie-Cox Is Building A Football Identity On His Basketball Legacy
Alie-Cox already has four touchdowns this season, double his career total entering 2021.
Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Is Feeling 'Much Better' Ahead Of Rematch With Tennessee Titans
Carson Wentz started against the Titans in Week 3 while playing with two sprained ankles, but those injuries are behind him heading into Week 8.
Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week
The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans
The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below: