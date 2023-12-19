Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., D.J. Montgomery
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson
- When Moss was knocked out of Saturday's game following an arm injury, Sermon and Goodson stepped up. They combined for 157 rushing yards.
- On Tuesday, the Colts announced that they'd elevated Goodson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: E.J. Speed, Ronnie Harrison Jr.
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- After missing the Colts' Week 14 game with a knee injury, Speed returned to action in Week 15 and made a big impact. He led the team with 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
- In that same game, Cross had the first interception of his NFL career.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Josh Downs
» PR: Josh Downs