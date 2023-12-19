Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:

Dec 19, 2023 at 04:42 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., D.J. Montgomery

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson

  • When Moss was knocked out of Saturday's game following an arm injury, Sermon and Goodson stepped up. They combined for 157 rushing yards.
  • On Tuesday, the Colts announced that they'd elevated Goodson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: E.J. Speed, Ronnie Harrison Jr.

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • After missing the Colts' Week 14 game with a knee injury, Speed returned to action in Week 15 and made a big impact. He led the team with 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
  • In that same game, Cross had the first interception of his NFL career.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Josh Downs

» PR: Josh Downs

Advertising