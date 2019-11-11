Roster Moves

Colts Bring Back WR Deon Cain, DT Kyle Peko To Practice Squad; T Jackson Barton Signed To Chiefs' Active Roster

Nov 11, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the practice squad. Additionally, tackle Jackson Barton has been signed to the Kansas City active roster from the Colts practice squad.

Cain, 6-2, 202 pounds, has played in seven games (three starts) for the Colts this season and has caught four passes for 52 yards. As a rookie in 2018, he spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. Cain was originally selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Peko, 6-1, 305 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Buffalo) on November 4, 2019 prior to being waived on November 9. He has played in 11 career games in his time with the Bills (2018-19) and Denver Broncos (2016-18) and has totaled 12 tackles (seven solo). Peko was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2016.

Barton, 6-7, 302 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (240th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the practice squad.

