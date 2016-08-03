Denzelle Good Beginning To Take More Starting Right Guard Reps

"I definitely feel like I'm a good fit," Good says of potentially becoming a starting guard.

"I have a little quickness carried over from playing the tackle position. I feel like I have a little advantage or leverage when it comes to that, and then my strength and my feet."

Good, who was the second-to-last draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, started four games at tackle as a rookie.

The 355-pound Good has always felt like a transition to guard was possible.

The Colts made that clear throughout the offseason. When asked about Good, or even brought up voluntarily, the Colts shared their thoughts on how intriguing of an option the Mars Hills University product was to the line.

During the team's offseason program, it was anyone's guess as to who the right guard would be this year.

Thornton was sidelined for the entire spring. Good didn't see action until the final two weeks.

In camp though, Good has been the guy as of late.

Wherever the reps continue to come for Good, he assures you the starting competition isn't weighing on him.

"The only pressure I feel is protecting that man, No. 12 (Andrew Luck), 16 (Scott Tolzien), whoever it is," Good says.