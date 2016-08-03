Denzelle Good Beginning To Take More Starting Right Guard Reps

Intro: With the Colts now a week into Training Camp at Anderson University, we have seen second-year lineman Denzelle Good seize the open competition at right guard.

ANDERSON, Ind. – Anthony Castonzo. Jack Mewhort. Ryan Kelly. Joe Reitz.

The Colts know four of their five offensive starters for 2016.

Back in February, when the Colts first made their claim of the need to improve the offensive line play this coming season, the interior was the focus.

Selecting center Ryan Kelly with the 18th overall pick shored up a large chunk of that interior.

The right guard spot then remained in question.

After a week in Anderson, we are starting to see some answers evolving at the final piece to the offensive line puzzle.

Second-year lineman Denzelle Good has been the guy at right guard in each of the last three practices, two of which have come in full pads.

Incumbent Hugh Thornton is still listed atop the team's unofficial depth chart, but Good has clearly seized the starting reps after one week of Training Camp.

"I definitely feel like I'm a good fit," Good says of potentially becoming a starting guard.

"I have a little quickness carried over from playing the tackle position. I feel like I have a little advantage or leverage when it comes to that, and then my strength and my feet."

Good, who was the second-to-last draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, started four games at tackle as a rookie.

The 355-pound Good has always felt like a transition to guard was possible.

The Colts made that clear throughout the offseason. When asked about Good, or even brought up voluntarily, the Colts shared their thoughts on how intriguing of an option the Mars Hills University product was to the line.

During the team's offseason program, it was anyone's guess as to who the right guard would be this year.

Thornton was sidelined for the entire spring. Good didn't see action until the final two weeks.

In camp though, Good has been the guy as of late.

Wherever the reps continue to come for Good, he assures you the starting competition isn't weighing on him.

"The only pressure I feel is protecting that man, No. 12 (Andrew Luck), 16 (Scott Tolzien), whoever it is," Good says.

"That is my pressure and I am going to make sure I live up to it."

