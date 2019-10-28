Five Things Learned: Colts-Broncos (2019, Week 8)

» WIN UGLY: The Colts are no stranger to close games this season, and just about each contest so far has taken on a different theme. On Sunday, however, the team learned how to "win ugly." While the Broncos (2-6) have had their struggles on offense this season, their defense has been among the best in the league, and they showed exactly why against the Colts, who had just one offensive chance inside the red zone and converted just 4-of-12 of their chances on third down. Other ugly factors for Indy on Sunday: it committed 10 penalties for 103 yards, and Vinatieri missed two kicks — a field goal on the opening drive, and an extra point on the team's only touchdown that would've tied the game at 13 in the third quarter. But all you can ask for at the end of the game is a shot at a win, and the Colts took advantage of their shot, becoming the first team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to start a season with a 5-2 record and have all games decided by seven points or fewer, according to FOX59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell. "When it gets close like that the team just gets closer. Sometimes some teams start to grow away. This team gets closer and closer. We get tighter as the game goes," Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. "We knew that the defense had to stop their offense — and go out there and put it in Vinny's (Adam Vinatieri's) hands. We have the greatest of all-time right there. We believe in him."

» DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE: The Broncos' defense was as-advertised, but the Colts' defense certainly stepped up in a big way on Sunday, too. The Broncos converted just 2-of-12 (17 percent) of their tries on third down and were held to 174 yards passing, but perhaps most importantly, Indy would limit Denver to field goals on two of its three trips to the red zone, as well as 1-of-2 goal-to-goal situations — continuing a theme from last week's victory over the Houston Texans. Statistically, the Colts had 3.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss and forced one fumble. "We came together as a unit, and we just kept fighting," said defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who finished with three tackles (one for a loss) on Sunday. "When you're in a tough game like this and when things ain't going your way, that's all you can do. All you can do it come together and keep fighting — that's what we did, and we came out on top."