Colts Sign WR DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Waive DE Ron'Dell Carter

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad and waived defensive end Ron'Dell Carter.

Harris, 5-8, 178 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in two games this season and has totaled seven receptions for 56 yards and two carries for 28 yards. Harris participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 23 games (13 starts) at Southern Mississippi and compiled 61 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Harris also tallied 122 carries for 621 yards and five touchdowns. He totaled 23 kickoff returns for 594 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, has had two stints on the Colts' practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.