Colts Sign WR DeMichael Harris To Active Roster; Waive DE Ron'Dell Carter

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad, waived defensive end Ron'Dell Carter and signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

Nov 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
110720_harris-transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad and waived defensive end Ron'Dell Carter.

Harris, 5-8, 178 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in two games this season and has totaled seven receptions for 56 yards and two carries for 28 yards. Harris participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 23 games (13 starts) at Southern Mississippi and compiled 61 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Harris also tallied 122 carries for 621 yards and five touchdowns. He totaled 23 kickoff returns for 594 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, has had two stints on the Colts' practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

Carter, 6-3, 269 pounds, was signed by the Colts off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on September 30, 2020. He was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad on September 6, 2020. Carter participated in Dallas' 2020 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Carter played in 44 games (29 starts) in three seasons (2017-19) at James Madison and finished with 152 tackles (69 solo), 48.0 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Prior to transferring to James Madison, he spent two seasons (2015-16) at Rutgers. Carter played in five games and registered two tackles, half a tackle for loss and half a sack.

