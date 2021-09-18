Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Harris, 5-9, 185 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1. As a rookie in 2020, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Harris played in seven games and totaled 10 receptions for 79 yards and six carries for 46 yards. He saw action in one postseason contest and registered one special teams tackle. Collegiately, Harris played in 23 games (13 starts) at Southern Mississippi (2018-19) and saw action in 18 games at Hinds Community College (2016-17).