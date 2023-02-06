Colts 2022 Position Recap: Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart again were a dominant duo on the interior of the Colts' defensive line, while Yannick Ngakoue led the team with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022. 

Feb 06, 2023 at 03:40 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Grover Stewart

2022 Depth Chart (listed in descending order by games played)

  • DT DeForest Buckner (17 games, 8 sacks, 11 TFLs, 22 QB hits, 74 tackles, 2 forced fumbles)
  • DT Grover Stewart (17 games, 4 sacks, 9 TFLs, 7 QB hits, 70 tackles)
  • DE Dayo Odeyingbo (17 games, 5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 11 QB hits, 31 tackles)
  • DT Byron Cowart (17 games, 2 TFLs, 12 tackles)
  • DE Ben Banogu (17 games, 10 tackles)
  • DE Yannick Ngakoue (15 games, 9/5 sacks, 8 TFLs, 16 QB hits, 29 tackles, 1 forced fumble)
  • DT Eric Johnson II (14 games, 3 tackles)
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (13 games, 3.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 6 QB hits, 12 tackles)
  • DE Kwity Paye (12 games, 6 sacks, 10 TFLs, 10 QB hits, 45 tackles)
  • DE Tyquan Lewis (7 games, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 4 QB hits, 14 tackles, 1 forced fumble)
  • DT Chris Williams (5 games, 1 QB hit, 2 tackles)
  • DE Khalid Kareem (4 games, 3 QB hits, 1 tackle)
  • DE Kameron Cline (3 games, 1 tackle)

3 Things To Know

  • Nate Ollie's D-line was tremendous against the run and was impactful on passing plays. The Colts finished 2022 with the NFL's fifth-best rushing defense (4.1 yards per play), with the interior duo of Buckner and Stewart powering those efforts. And the Colts were 10th in total sacks (44) despite facing the eighth-fewest pass attempts in the NFL. Ollie – in his first year as the Colts' defensive line coach – coached his players to have an attacking focus on every play, and it generated plenty of sacks while not sacrificing anything against the run.
  • The Colts' two high draft picks from 2021 had solid seasons. Paye was graded by Pro Football Focus as a top-10 run defender (among defensive ends with at least 200 run defense snaps), and he added six sacks over his 12 games. Baseline, Paye looks like a strong run defender with pass rush upside. And Odeyingbo impressed over the second half of the season, as his role expanded following a season-ending injury to Lewis. In Weeks 15 and 16, Odeyingbo totaled 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.
  • DeForest Buckner had another outstanding season. Among starting defensive tackles, Buckner ranked eighth in Pro Football Focus defense grade (82.3), eighth in sacks (8), fifth in total pressures (59) and sixth in tackles for a loss/no gain (12). "I think he's got great credibility around the league as a tremendous football player and what he brings to the table as far as a defense," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "I think on top of it, the professional he is. He's not a guy that shows up on the injury report, but he's got some – he's nicked. How he handles that, the professional part that he's going to play no matter what. These things you don't know until you're with him. That he battles through injuries, he has a standard for himself but he also has a high standard for the defense. I thought maybe he'd be a high-standard guy for the defensive line, but he is truly a high standard for the defense and at times gets frustrated if it's not run accordingly. Great competitive spirit about him, high standards, not only for himself and not only for the defensive line, but the whole unit. Those things you don't know until you're with him. So, you come to appreciate what he brings on a day-to-day basis."

1 Big Stat

It's a shame Grover Stewart didn't get more consideration for the 2023 Pro Bowl, not just because he earned it – but because seeing his gregarious personality on a national stage with some creative competitions would've been awesome.

Anyways, Pro Bowl or not, Stewart was fantastic in 2022. His stats and rankings among starting defensive linemen against the run:

  • 45 tackles (T-2nd)
  • 30 stops (T-6th)
  • 16 tackles for a loss/no gain (T-1st)

Run defense stats may not get the attention pass rushing numbers do, but there aren't many good defenses in the NFL that can't stop the run. With Stewart bulldozing the interior, the Colts had a good run defense in 2022 – and should continue to have one going forward.

What's Next

Ngakoue is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and the 27-year-old's market will be interesting to watch. With his 9.5 sacks in 2022, Ngakoue became just the fifth player in the last 40 years have at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL, along with:

  • Aaron Donald (2014-2020)
  • DeMarcus Ware (2005-2011)
  • Derrick Thomas (1989-1995)
  • Reggie White (1985-1991)

Defensive Line: 2022 Position Recap

A look back at the Colts' defensive line through photos from the 2022 season.

90 DT Grover Stewart
1 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #51 DE Kwity Paye
2 / 42

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
3 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner,
4 / 42

99 DT DeForest Buckner,

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem,
5 / 42

55 DE Khalid Kareem,

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
6 / 42

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye,
7 / 42

51 DE Kwity Paye,

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
8 / 42

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
9 / 42

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue,
10 / 42

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue,

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo,
11 / 42

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo,

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Byron Cowart
12 / 42

96 DT Byron Cowart

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem,
13 / 42

55 DE Khalid Kareem,

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
14 / 42

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0105_Prac_0106
15 / 42
© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
16 / 42

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0105_Prac_0947
17 / 42
© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams,
18 / 42

95 DT Chris Williams,

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
19 / 42

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams
20 / 42

95 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
21 / 42

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
22 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
23 / 42

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT McTelvin Agim
24 / 42

97 DT McTelvin Agim

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
25 / 42

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
26 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
27 / 42

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Byron Cowart
28 / 42

96 DT Byron Cowart

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
29 / 42

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT McTelvin Agim
30 / 42

97 DT McTelvin Agim

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
31 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
32 / 42

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
33 / 42

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart, #96 DT Byron Cowart, #45 LB E.J. Speed
34 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart, #96 DT Byron Cowart, #45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
35 / 42

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem
36 / 42

55 DE Khalid Kareem

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Chris Williams
37 / 42

95 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
38 / 42

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
39 / 42

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Kameron Cline
40 / 42

92 DE Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
41 / 42

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
42 / 42

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record for tackles as the Colts' linebacking corps played at a high level, even without All-Pro Shaquille Leonard for most of the season.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after draft prep began in earnest last week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Check it out below.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor battled through ankle injuries while Zack Moss was a late-season bright spot for the Colts' running backs in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts changed starting quarterbacks four times during the 2022 season but did not get the results they hoped for, finishing with the NFL's second-lowest points per game average.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 30, Pre-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the Senior Bowl on the horizon. Check it out below.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner.

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising