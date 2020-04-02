DeForest Buckner, Philip Rivers Considered Among The NFL's Biggest Offseason Additions

"Jacoby Brissett got off to a solid start last year for the Indianapolis Colts after Andrew Luck's stunning retirement. While it wasn't entirely his fault that the Colts came apart over the second half of last season, he struggled in a big way.

Bringing in an eight-time Pro Bowler in Philip Rivers looks like a huge leap forward for the Colts.

The problem is that the Colts don't know which Rivers they will get.

If Rivers can come anywhere close to recapturing his top form in 2020, the Colts will be the team to beat in the AFC South. He might not have the one-two punch at wide receiver he had in Los Angeles, but a healthy T.Y. Hilton isn't cat food. The Colts have a solid ground game, a significantly improved defense with the addition of DeForest Buckner, and one of the best offensive lines in the AFC—if not all of the NFL.

But the Rivers we saw in 2019 looked like a quarterback careening toward the end of the line. He threw 20 interceptions for the third time in his career and posted his second-lowest passer rating since 2007.