Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 66 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner checked in at No. 66 in NFL Network's Top 100 Players ranking, his third consecutive year on the list.

Buckner led the Colts in 2021 with seven sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 49 pressures and 10 tackles for a loss; he hit those numbers while being double-teamed on nearly 70 percent of his pass rushing snaps – nearly the highest rate in the NFL.

"You know how well he's playing based on how other teams game plan against him," head coach Frank Reich said last year.

Buckner earned his second career trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021; he was a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first year with the Colts. The 6-foot-7, 295 pound Buckner has been either a Pro Bowler or a first/second-team AP All-Pro in each of the last four seasons.