Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to contract extension

"DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years," general manager Chris Ballard said. "As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I'm excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension."

In 2023, Buckner appeared in all 17 games – his third consecutive year in which he didn't miss a game – and totaled eight sacks with a career-high 81 tackles. He also recorded 11 tackles for a loss, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and seven pass break-ups, and scoop-and-scored a Zaire Franklin forced fumble for his second career touchdown in the Colts' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buckner's 32 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts in 2020 rank third among defensive tackles, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (42 1/2) and the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald (39). Since 2020, Buckner ranks sixth among defensive tackles in Pro Football Focus overall defense grade (89.7), sixth in PFF pass rush grade (90.4), third in total pressures (210), eighth in pass rush win rate (14 percent) and ninth in tackles for a loss/no gain (35).

Buckner has been voted a team captain in each of the last three seasons, and also earned captaincies in 2018 and 2019 with the 49ers.