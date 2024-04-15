 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to contract extension

Since being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade in 2020, Buckner has been named a first-team AP All-Pro and earned his place in two Pro Bowls. 

Apr 15, 2024 at 08:46 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

DeFo_ext-article

The Colts on Monday signed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a contract extension, keeping a pillar of the team on and off the field in Indianapolis for the long term.

Buckner is entering his fifth season with the Colts after being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2020. Since joining the Colts, Buckner has had at least seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits every year; he was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020 and earned spots in the 2022 and 2024 Pro Bowl.

Welcome back, DeForest Buckner

Defensive tackle DeForest Bucker signed an extension with the Colts. View behind-the-scenes photos from his arrival and contract signing.

99 DT DeForest Buckner
1 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
2 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
3 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
5 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
6 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
7 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
9 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
10 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
11 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
12 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
13 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
14 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
15 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
16 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
17 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
18 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
19 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
20 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
21 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
22 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
23 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
24 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
25 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years," general manager Chris Ballard said. "As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I'm excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension."

In 2023, Buckner appeared in all 17 games – his third consecutive year in which he didn't miss a game – and totaled eight sacks with a career-high 81 tackles. He also recorded 11 tackles for a loss, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and seven pass break-ups, and scoop-and-scored a Zaire Franklin forced fumble for his second career touchdown in the Colts' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buckner's 32 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts in 2020 rank third among defensive tackles, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (42 1/2) and the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald (39). Since 2020, Buckner ranks sixth among defensive tackles in Pro Football Focus overall defense grade (89.7), sixth in PFF pass rush grade (90.4), third in total pressures (210), eighth in pass rush win rate (14 percent) and ninth in tackles for a loss/no gain (35).

Buckner has been voted a team captain in each of the last three seasons, and also earned captaincies in 2018 and 2019 with the 49ers.

The 30-year-old Buckner originally was selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the 49ers, where he totaled 28 1/2 sacks – including a career-high 12 1/2 sacks in 2018 – over four seasons. In his career, Buckner has 55 sacks, making him one of 26 defensive tackles since 1970 to hit that mark.

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign S Julian Blackmon

Blackmon set career highs with 88 tackles and four interceptions in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Taven Bryan

Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023. 
news

Colts sign free agent quarterback Joe Flacco

Flacco, a 16-year veteran, won AP Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. 
news

Colts re-sign RB Trey Sermon

Sermon appeared in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising