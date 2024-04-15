 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

For DeForest Buckner, impact of contract extension with Colts goes beyond football

Buckner, who signed a contract extension with the Colts on Monday, is entering his fifth season in Indianapolis. 

Apr 15, 2024 at 04:17 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner grew up in Hawaii, then played his college ball at Oregon and the first four years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

But after signing a contract extension with the Colts on Monday, Buckner and his family's ties not only to his team, but to Indianapolis – over 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean – will only grow stronger.

"Being able to come here back in 2020, my wife and I were just starting our family," Buckner said. "We got two beautiful illite boys now, and just being able to raise them in this environment, in this culture out here in Indy, it's been amazing. The people have been amazing. We're both from the West Coast, I'm from Hawaii, and being able to build our little village out here with the people out here, it's been amazing, man. There's no place (else) we wanted to be — our family is rooted here."

You can watch Buckner's entire sit-down interview on Tuesday's episode of the Official Colts Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Since coming to Indianapolis in 2020 – the Colts traded a first-round pick to the 49ers to acquire the 6-foot-7, 295 pound defensive tackle – Buckner has been one of the NFL's best and most consistent interior defensive linemen. He was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020 and earned places in the 2022 and 2024 Pro Bowl, and he was voted a team captain in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Buckner is the only defensive tackle in the NFL to have at least seven sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for a loss in each of the last four seasons. As he signed his extension on Monday, he reflected on the work he's put in not only to establish himself as a consistently disruptive interior presence, but also as a player worthy of a difficult-to-attain third NFL contract.

"It means a lot," Buckner said. "Four years ago, (Chris) Ballard and the Irsays brought me in to do a job and try to help this team and help lead this team, and it's just a surreal feeling to be able to come back for a couple extra years and just the faith that Ballard has in me as a player, as a person, it means a lot.

"... This game, it's all about consistency. Being able to do it over the past couple years on a consistent basis playing at a high level, it's very rewarding. A second contract is hard, but a third one's even harder."

Buckner will stick around the Colts alongside several teammates who also recently earned third contracts: Cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (fourth contract), linebacker Zaire Franklin and, of course, defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Over the last four seasons, the Buckner-Stewart pairing has been a key driver in the success of the Colts' defense. Since 2020, the Colts have the sixth-highest collective Pro Football Focus defense grade among defensive tackles. But Buckner feels like he and Stewart can continue to improve as they get more time together in Indianapolis.

"We can continue to get better each and every year," Buckner said. "Since I got here back in 2020, our chemistry, we hit it off the bat. Just each and every year we just push each other, whether it's in drills — whatever it is, we're always competing against each other to make each other better. That's the relationship you want among your teammates. That's where we're able to play at such a high level. It's so fun watching Grove over the years, the player he's become and the potential he still has to be an even better player. I'm just happy to be able to continue that over the next couple years."

For Buckner, the contract extension he signed this week also meant he and his family earned an elusive thing for NFL players: Stability. The reasons why Buckner wanted to stay with the Colts go beyond football.

And as Buckner continues to grow his impact on the field for the Colts, his family will continue to grow its roots in central Indiana.

"It means the world," Buckner said. "It's hard to find that, especially in our business. Just seeing how happy my boys are, my wife is and how happy I am with the relationships I've built out here, it's just — it's been a blessing, man. That was my priority, No. 1, was making sure I was staying here, staying put. And God willing, he blessed my family to be able to stay out here and remain Hoosiers."

Welcome back, DeForest Buckner

Defensive tackle DeForest Bucker signed an extension with the Colts. View behind-the-scenes photos from his arrival and contract signing.

99 DT DeForest Buckner
1 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
2 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
3 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
5 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
6 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
7 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
9 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
10 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
11 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
12 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
13 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
14 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
15 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
16 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
17 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
18 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
19 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
20 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
21 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
22 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
23 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
24 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
25 / 25

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' as important stretch begins in Colts' offseason program

Richardson and the Colts began the first phase of their 2024 voluntary offseason program on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Colts announce 2024 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows, make 2 coaching staff moves

Kalon Humphries will serve as the defensive Dungy Fellow, while Diego Ortiz will be the offensive Dungy Fellow for the 2024 season. The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship in 2022 to afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates a full-time opportunity to work on an NFL coaching staff. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 15 update, with 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just one and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts return for offseason program aiming to turn continuity into growth in 2024

The Colts' offseason program begins Monday and runs through early June, providing the team a chance to build upon the foundation they built during Shane Steichen's first year as head coach in 2023. 
news

Julian Blackmon returns to Colts focusing on continuity, improvement and health in 2024

Blackmon, who set several career highs in 2023, re-signed with the Colts on Tuesday. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dies

Davis was 35 years old. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 1, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back as the next stage of the pre-draft process – college pro days – nears its end. 
news

Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

While Anthony Richardson played in only four games as a rookie, he showed head coach Shane Steichen plenty of things to build on as he enters his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising