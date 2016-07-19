Defensive Line Burning Questions Heading Into 2016 Training Camp

**

What will Arthur Jones' role be in 2016?

We didn't see Jones (ankle) participating in the team's offseason program.

Jones says his rehab has been filled with "adversity" after an ankle injury last August ended his 2015 campaign in the preseason.

If healthy, Jones gives the Colts a unique lineman that can excel on running and passing downs.

The Colts do expect to have Jones ready for the start of Training Camp.

That's key for several reasons, especially with Anderson in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season.

A healthy Jones gives the Colts a veteran presence up front with Kendall Langford, and another guy that doesn't necessarily have to come off the field on third down.

STAT TO NOTE: David Parry was one of two rookie defensive linemen (Atlanta's Vic Beasley) to start all 16 games last season.

Is Hassan Ridgeway going to be a key reserve as a rookie?

This question will probably depend on the answers to the first two questions above.

If Anderson (and/or Jones) has to miss some time to start 2016, Ridgeway could easily be the team's first reserve off the bench.

The defensive line group constantly rotates bodies over the course of a game, so Ridgeway is going to have some sort of role in 2016.

Remember last year, the Colts had guys like David Parry, Zach Kerr and even Henry Anderson evolve from reserve-type roles in Anderson, to eventual starters.

Of the four defensive picks the Colts made in 2016, Ridgeway could very well see the most playing time of that quartet.