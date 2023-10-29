'We didn't get it done:' Colts' defense searching for solutions after Week 8 loss to Saints

The Colts' last three opponents have scored 37, 39 and 38 points, with the New Orleans Saints totaling 511 yards of offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:33 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The door was cracked open for the Colts with three minutes to go on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Down 35-27, the New Orleans Saints faced a third-and-13 at their own 30-yard line; a stop would've given the Colts' offense the ball back with one timeout, about 2:45 left and a chance to tie the game. 

Instead, quarterback Derek Carr heaved a 51-yard strike to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who streaked past cornerback Tony Brown to haul in the effectively game-sealing catch. 

"Being as a strong competitor as I am, it's tough to lose," Brown said. "It's tough to get the last play, I feel like, on me. So right now I feel like I gotta go watch the film and I gotta get better."

The Colts' 38-27 Week 8 loss in downtown Indianapolis was the team's third in a row, and was also the third game in which an opponent scored at least 37 points. Not all of that scoring is on the Colts' defense – eight combined turnovers against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 6 and 7 played a role – but on Sunday, the Saints totaled 511 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per play. 

With cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) out and Week 1 starter Dallis Flowers on season-ending injured reserve, the Colts' depth at outside cornerback was tested. Brown stepped in and, per Pro Football Focus, was targeted six times, with Saints pass-catchers hauling in all six of those throws for 180 yards and one touchdown. 

Brown after the game took responsibility for those receptions, but the message from his teammates was it wasn't all on him.

"We gotta apply more pressure," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Even if it's max protection, we got guys that are still getting one-on-one opportunities so we have to win those one-on-one opportunities, especially when they're down in the secondary. We can't leave those guys out to dry."

According to Pro Football Focus, Carr was under pressure on four of his 28 dropbacks; when he wasn't under pressure, he completed 16 of 24 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns. 

"Defensively we didn't get it done," Buckner said. "It's a team sport and we gotta play better complementary football. The offense is scoring points — to me, 27 points is enough points for us to come out with a (win). Crunch time moments, we gotta be on our details, be in our fits. Defensively we didn't get it done today."

The Colts' offense found a spark in the fourth quarter when quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with tight end Drew Ogletree for an impressive 33-yard touchdown, which drew the Colts within eight points midway through the final period. And the defense felt like had they been able to give the ball back to the offense, Minshew and that group would've delivered by tying the game at 35. 

"We had the momentum in the game and we had a chance to make a stop to get our offense the ball back with a chance to tie the game," linebacker Zaire Franklin said, "and we failed."

Defensively, the Colts showed earlier this season they can close games out – players on that side of the ball made critical late-game plays in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. And despite these last three defeats, the Colts' defense remains confident in what it can do – even without a few starters at cornerback and defensive tackle Grover Stewart – as long as it, collectively, can play assignment-sound football. 

"We're losing by margins," Franklin said. "It's a precision league and we just got to execute. I wouldn't say it's a talent thing, I would say we just gotta leaning into it, leaning into it and continue to get better every week. It hurts but we gotta move on.

"... It's on myself, Shaq (Leonard), Kenny (Moore II), Buck to wrap arms around this young team, wrap arms around this organization and just lean together, lean on each other, lean on our team and continue to will our team to some success."

The Colts have two road games to regroup before their bye, first at the Carolina Panthers next week and then in Germany against the New England Patriots. The sun has not set on the Colts' season, hardly; there's still more than half of the 2023 schedule ahead for this team. So the message for the Colts' defense, even in exiting a frustrating loss to the Saints, is to be resolute in their belief they're only a few plays away from being the kind of defense they showed to be earlier in 2023. 

"Defensively, we know we're better than that," Buckner said. "We think we're better than that. Three weeks in a row, I just think it's the little details are beating us. It's nothing special. It's things we prepare for and in those moments we're just dropping the ball."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Saints, Week 8

View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Saints from Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29.

2023 In-game Gallery-102923-NO-02
1 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0001
2 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0002
3 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0003
4 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0004
5 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0005
6 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0006
7 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0007
8 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0008
9 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0009
10 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0010
11 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0011
12 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0012
13 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0013
14 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0014
15 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0015
16 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0016
17 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0017
18 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0018
19 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0019
20 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0020
21 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0021
22 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0022
23 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0023
24 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0024
25 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0025
26 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0026
27 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0027
28 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0028
29 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0029
30 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0030
31 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0031
32 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0032
33 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0033
34 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0034
35 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0035
36 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0036
37 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0037
38 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0038
39 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0039
40 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0040
41 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0041
42 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0042
43 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0043
44 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0044
45 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0045
46 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0046
47 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0047
48 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0048
49 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0049
50 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0050
51 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0051
52 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0052
53 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0053
54 / 55
2023_1029_NO_ingame_0054
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Richardson is in "good spirits," head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Colts racked up 456 yards of offense against a Browns defense that entered Week 7 allowing 200 yards per game, but four turnovers and eight penalties proved to be deciding factors in Sunday's 39-38 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Shane Steichen remains confident in Anthony Richardson's future after season-ending shoulder surgery

Even in limited action, Steichen saw plenty of encouraging things from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson started four games as a rookie and completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games by NFL

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday. 
news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday will be Minshew's first game against his former team since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising