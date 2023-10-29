'We didn't get it done:' Colts' defense searching for solutions after Week 8 loss to Saints

According to Pro Football Focus, Carr was under pressure on four of his 28 dropbacks; when he wasn't under pressure, he completed 16 of 24 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns.

"Defensively we didn't get it done," Buckner said. "It's a team sport and we gotta play better complementary football. The offense is scoring points — to me, 27 points is enough points for us to come out with a (win). Crunch time moments, we gotta be on our details, be in our fits. Defensively we didn't get it done today."

The Colts' offense found a spark in the fourth quarter when quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with tight end Drew Ogletree for an impressive 33-yard touchdown, which drew the Colts within eight points midway through the final period. And the defense felt like had they been able to give the ball back to the offense, Minshew and that group would've delivered by tying the game at 35.

"We had the momentum in the game and we had a chance to make a stop to get our offense the ball back with a chance to tie the game," linebacker Zaire Franklin said, "and we failed."

Defensively, the Colts showed earlier this season they can close games out – players on that side of the ball made critical late-game plays in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. And despite these last three defeats, the Colts' defense remains confident in what it can do – even without a few starters at cornerback and defensive tackle Grover Stewart – as long as it, collectively, can play assignment-sound football.

"We're losing by margins," Franklin said. "It's a precision league and we just got to execute. I wouldn't say it's a talent thing, I would say we just gotta leaning into it, leaning into it and continue to get better every week. It hurts but we gotta move on.

"... It's on myself, Shaq (Leonard), Kenny (Moore II), Buck to wrap arms around this young team, wrap arms around this organization and just lean together, lean on each other, lean on our team and continue to will our team to some success."

The Colts have two road games to regroup before their bye, first at the Carolina Panthers next week and then in Germany against the New England Patriots. The sun has not set on the Colts' season, hardly; there's still more than half of the 2023 schedule ahead for this team. So the message for the Colts' defense, even in exiting a frustrating loss to the Saints, is to be resolute in their belief they're only a few plays away from being the kind of defense they showed to be earlier in 2023.