DEFENSE MAKES PLAYS, WINS

TEN-POSSESSION MOCK GAME GOES TO BLUE ANDERSON – The Indianapolis defense held on seven of 10 possessions and used a 95-yard scoring interception return to produce a 27-20 victory over the offense in the Blue-and-White mock game, an annual event that draws to an end the first week of training camp.

Aug 06, 2011 at 06:08 AM
2011_collie_1_big.jpg


The scrimmage featured 10 possessions on the field of Macholtz Stadium at Anderson and was played before 9,000 fans.

Quarterbacks Curtis Painter and Dan Orlovsky split the possessions during the scrimmage. Playing three eight-minute quarters and a four-minute final period, the offense (White Team) made a last-ditch effort to win the contest. With 1:10 remaining, Orlovsky directed the offense from its 32 to the defense's 25-yard line. His final attempt to win the contest was a strike to WR-Kole Heckendorf on the end line. The pass was on target, but Heckendorf was unable to secure the reception.

The final drive was reminiscent of the final drive of the first half, when Painter moved the club from its 28-yard line to the defense's 10-yard line in the final 1:24. K-Pat McAfee booted his second field goal of the half from 28 yards to end the drive.

The scrimmage began with the score tied, 14-14. Under the scoring system for the contest, the offense was awarded points in the usual way getting six points for a touchdown, one point for extra points and three points for a field goal. The defense earned seven points for a takeaway, three points for a forced fumble and one point for forcing a punt or stopping the offense on downs.

Painter opened the scrimmage by moving the team 60 yards for a field goal by McAfee from 38 yards out. With the quarterbacks alternating possessions, Orlovsky marched the offense towards a score. The drive was halted when running back Devin Moore was separated from a reception inside the 10-yard line by linebacker Ernie Sims. Safety Melvin Bullitt gathered in the ball after a deflection by Justin Tryon and raced 95 yards for a score to put the defense ahead, 21-17. It marked the second straight Blue-and-White game where a team captain scored on an interception return. LB-Gary Brackett had a 52-yard scoring interception in 2010.

"(It's) just continuing to run the ball," said Bullitt. "That's what (defensive coordinator) Coach (Larry) Coyer insists that we do and Coach (Jim) Caldwell, he made that very aware to us that we are going to run to the ball, finish every play and that is just what happened. It just shows what type of defense we play."

The defense stopped the offense twice more on downs before McAfee's field goal ended the first-half scoring. The defense led at the break, 23-20.

The defense led the way throughout the second half. The offense was halted on four consecutive possessions before the final drive led by Orlovsky. The defense had two sacks, while defensive tackle Tommie Harris batted a pass.

"It felt good to get out there and get into the charge, get into the tune of things and just get the feel of how the game will go and it felt good," said Sims. "Of course, I have to play good technique and have the right leverage. In this defense, I can use my God-given ability—my speed and quickness to make plays…For me individually, I feel like I'm catching on pretty good. (It is a) similar type of defense that I was in my first couple of years in the league. (I'm) just trying to get back into game shape. You can never simulate that in the off-season."

Painter completed 16-of-26 passes for 182 yards in five possessions. Orlovsky hit 14-of-22 passes for 120 yards, with one interception.

"I thought it went pretty well," said Painter. "I think the number one thing, when you get into situations like this is to not turn the ball over anytime you get into scrimmage-type situations. I thought I did a pretty good job at that. I think we had one there as an offense, not bad. I think we could have, should have, stuck a few in the end zone there. We got down there a couple times."

Running back Devin Moore led Colts rushers with four carries for 24 yards. Veteran Joseph Addai had two early carries for two yards. Rookie running back Delone had three carries for eight yards. No other Colts player had more than two attempts.

Wide receiver Austin Collie topped the club with six receptions for 72 yards. A trio of regulars had three receptions: Reggie Wayne (28 yards), Pierre Garcon (44) and Anthony Gonzalez (24). A total of 15 Colts had receptions.

"I think things went pretty well," said head coach Jim Caldwell. "We started out, just kind of worked through our substitutions and we've got a little bit of work to do in that area. I think, overall, it operated smoothly. Obviously it's still early, but we are certainly pleased with what happened today…I think we had some good things happen on defense. Guys ran around well. It looked pretty good there early on then it looked like it slowed down a little bit toward the end, but there were some big plays made. Turnovers (are) extremely important. We try to stress that. Certainly Ernie (Sims) and also Melvin (Bullitt) did a good job."

The scrimmage was the 10th practice since training camp opened last Sunday. The Colts will be off tomorrow (Sunday) and will resume practices on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The afternoon practice is for special teams only. The Colts will practice through Friday morning before departing for St. Louis.

Indianapolis will meet the Rams on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). The Colts will hold 23 total practices at Anderson University through August 18. The club's preseason opener is on August 19 against Washington at 7:00 p.m. (EDT).

INJURY UPDATE: LB-Kavell Conner (finger), LB-Cody Glenn (neck), DE-Dwight Freeney (rested), TE-Brody Eldridge (knee), OT-James Williams (foot), DT-DeMario Pressley (hamstring), DB-Chris Rucker (ankle), TE-Rob Myers (ribs) did not participate in the scrimmage.

