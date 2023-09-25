5 Colts Things Learned, Week 3: Shane Steichen's vision gets reinforced, 2023 free agents step up, defense shuts down Lamar Jackson late

1. Sunday's win reinforced the culture Shane Steichen is establishing.

Arguably no play in Week 3 put the Colts' culture on display more than what, on first glance, might've felt like the worst play of the game.

On a third and nine with 42 seconds left in the second quarter and the ball on the Baltimore Ravens' 42-yard line, safety Kyle Hamilton came screaming off the right edge and thumped quarterback Gardner Minshew, who fumbled on the play. All of a sudden, there was a loose ball rolling on the Colts' 43-yard line. Ravens outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon got his hands on it first.

And the Colts got the ball back.

Watch the play again and you'll notice left guard Quenton Nelson, as soon as he sees the ball on the ground, break into a full sprint. He lays out toward Moon and knocks the ball out toward the Ravens' sideline.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. sees this all go down from the Ravens' 38-yard line and, too, breaks into a full-on sprint. He quickly covers about 20 yards of wet turf, and as cornerback Brandon Stephens tries to fall on the fumble, he dives for the loose ball. Minshew is there, too, hitting Stephens on the ground. The ball is still loose, and Pittman recovers it at the Colts' 43-yard line.

One of head coach Shane Steichen's pillars is being relentless. That play showed how much the Colts are buying into it.

"The way Quenton went and dived at the ball to not make it an easy recovery for those guys, and then Gardner on top of that allowed Pitt to get the ball and allowed us to get the punt instead of them getting the ball in the plus side of the field right before the half, which could've easily swung the game in their favor," running back Zack Moss said. "Things like that show up. And we've only been together with coach Shane for a few months, technically – for things like that to show up early in the year, that says a lot."

The Colts needed that relentless effort for 84 plays on offense and 72 plays on defense to emerge from M&T Bank Stadium with a 22-19 win on Sunday. And in emerging with a hard-fought win, the vision Steichen has for the Colts – one which players had already bought into – was reinforced.

Because the Colts don't win Sunday's game without the kind of resiliency and relentlessness Steichen has emphasized over the last few months.