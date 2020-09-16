Transactions

Colts Elevate WR Daurice Fountain To Active Roster; Place RB Marlon Mack On IR; Sign RB Darius Jackson To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed running back Marlon Mack on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 5, 2020. In 2019, he spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, Fountain spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. Fountain was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (37 starts) at Northern Iowa and totaled 150 receptions for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Mack, 6-0, 210 pounds, has played in 41 career games (23 starts) and has totaled 539 carries for 2,383 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has also caught 55 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, Mack started the game and finished with four carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 30 yards. In 2019, he played in 14 games (12 starts) and compiled 247 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack also caught 14 passes for 82 yards. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. He has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). Jackson has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

