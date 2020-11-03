Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Daurice Fountain, Release RB Darius Jackson

Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in four games in 2020 and has caught two passes for 23 yards. In 2019, Fountain spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Fountain saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.