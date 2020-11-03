Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Daurice Fountain, Release RB Darius Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
Fountain, 6-2, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in four games in 2020 and has caught two passes for 23 yards. In 2019, Fountain spent the entire season on the team's Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. Fountain saw action in one regular season game and two postseason contests. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, was signed to the Colts' practice squad on September 16, 2020. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.