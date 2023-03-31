Colts sign RB Darrynton Evans

Evans, 5-10, 203 pounds, has played in 12 career games in his time with the Chicago Bears (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and has compiled 30 carries for 125 yards as well as five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also has tallied 10 kickoff returns for 223 yards (22.3 avg.) and two special teams stops. Evans has seen action in one postseason contest and has registered one carry for one yard and two kickoff returns for 46 yards (23.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Titans in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.