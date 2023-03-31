Roster Moves

Colts sign RB Darrynton Evans

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 

Mar 31, 2023 at 02:30 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Darrynton Evans.

Evans, 5-10, 203 pounds, has played in 12 career games in his time with the Chicago Bears (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and has compiled 30 carries for 125 yards as well as five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also has tallied 10 kickoff returns for 223 yards (22.3 avg.) and two special teams stops. Evans has seen action in one postseason contest and has registered one carry for one yard and two kickoff returns for 46 yards (23.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Titans in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Darrynton Evans: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts RB Darrynton Evans who re-signed with the team in free agency.

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) carries the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) carries the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' Darrynton Evans warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2 / 10

Chicago Bears' Darrynton Evans warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
6 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
7 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The Bears won 27-11. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
10 / 10

Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The Bears won 27-11. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

CAEAN COUTO/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The Colts signed Kareem off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad last season.

news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

news

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022).

news

Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowler, made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) over his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022.

news

Colts release QB Matt Ryan

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts acquire fifth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts now own nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

news

Colts sign LB EJ Speed to contract extension

Speed recorded 63 tackles and led the Colts in special teams snaps in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising