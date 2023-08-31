Colts sign CB Darren Hall, TE Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad; release LB Donavan Mutin from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Darren Hall and tight end Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad and released linebacker Donavan Mutin from the practice squad.

Hall, 6-0, 190 pounds, participated in the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He saw action in 31 games (10 starts) with the Falcons over the last two seasons (2021-22) and totaled 69 tackles (47 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three special teams stops. Hall was originally selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of San Diego State.

Lumpkin, 6-6, 268 pounds, participated in the New England Patriots' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Collegiately, Lumpkin played in 51 games at Louisiana (2018-22) and finished with 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to Louisiana, he played at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College for two seasons (2016-17).