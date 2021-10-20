Colts Sign CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
Dennard, 5-11, 202 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 85 career games (30 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2014-19) and has compiled 287 tackles (211 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 23 special teams stops. Dennard has also appeared in one postseason contest and tallied two solo tackles and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Jones, 6-2, 220 pounds, participated in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 48 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Jaguars (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2017-18) and has compiled 202 tackles (152 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and nine special teams stops. Jones was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (61st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.