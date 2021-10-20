Colts Sign CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones To Practice Squad

Dennard, 5-11, 202 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 85 career games (30 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2014-19) and has compiled 287 tackles (211 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 23 special teams stops. Dennard has also appeared in one postseason contest and tallied two solo tackles and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.