Darius Leonard Ranked NFL's Third-Best Linebacker

INDIANAPOLIS — As a former FCS linebacker hailing from tiny Lake View, S.C., Darius Leonard had everything to prove as an NFL rookie in 2018.

After then leading the entire league in tackles and being named First-Team All-Pro, what didn't the young Indianapolis Colts star prove?

Leonard made such an impression on the NFL landscape that many already consider him among the best linebackers in the game.

Recently, both Doug Farrar from Touchdown Wire and The MMQB Podcast's Andy Benoit and Gary Grambling had Leonard as their third-ranked linebacker in the league. Here is what Farrar had to say:

"Well, this was a surprise. Selected in the second round out of South Carolina State, Leonard won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in weeks 2 and 17, and was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in December. From the start of his rookie season, Leonard proved to be a force multiplier in a Colts front seven in desperate need of one. He led the NFL in among linebackers with 141 solo tackles, 66 stops, five forced fumbles, and 110 targets. Among those targets, he allowed 93 receptions for 942 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It was one of the most prolific seasons by a first-year linebacker in NFL history.