Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated the following six players to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Keke Coutee, guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell, cornerback Brian Poole, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team also placed linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 52 players.

Chesley, 6-0, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing a reserve/future contract with the team on January 12, 2021. Chesley has played in 10 career games in his time with the Colts (2021), Houston Texans (2019-20) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019) and has tallied two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops. In 2021, he has appeared in seven games with Indianapolis and has compiled two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops.

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 2. Coutee has played in 24 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 84 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Coutee was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in Week 7 at San Francisco and caught one pass for five yards.

O'Donnell, 6-5, 313 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on the Colts practice squad after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, O'Donnell played four seasons at the University of Alberta in Canada and earned First Team All-Canadian honors in 2019 and Second Team All-Canadian honors in 2018. He was a Canada West All-Star in 2018 and 2019. O'Donnell participated in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Poole, 5-9, 213 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on November 22. He has played in 70 career games (38 starts) in his time with the New England Patriots (2021), New Orleans Saints (2021), New York Jets (2019-20) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-18) and has compiled 294 tackles (222 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and five special teams stops. Poole has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts) and has totaled 22 tackles (19 solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Redmond, 5-11, 186 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on December 15. He has played in 31 career games (five starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) and has compiled 52 tackles (37 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defensed and 13 special teams stops. Redmond has also appeared in four postseason contests and has registered one solo tackle and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (68th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft