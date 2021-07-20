Linebackers: 2021 Position Preview 

"This is going into my fourth year in the system and once you're in the system for over two to three years, you can do more. Everybody knows what we run. There's not sugarcoating anything. We are going to line up, we are going to run what we run and now that we are confident having veteran players on the defensive side of the ball, we can change things up, we can disguise more.

To be a championship defense, we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. You have to know the playbook. You can't have the mental mistakes. If you look at the games that we lost, it wasn't anything that the opposing team was doing. It was more so what we were doing to ourselves – having missed assignments or mental errors or getting dumb penalties. Those are things that we can't do. Once we clean all that up, we will be a championship defense." - Darius Leonard