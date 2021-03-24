Colts Pro Bowlers Make Donations To Local Youth Football Programs

Ryan Kelly, Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson are giving back to local football programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mar 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM
#78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pro Bowlers – center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard/center Quenton Nelson – each have received $5,000 from the NFL Foundation to support the return of Indianapolis-area youth and high school football programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's grant recipients include Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School (Kelly), Indianapolis George Washington Community High School (Leonard) and City Colts Youth Football (Nelson).

"Ryan, Darius and Quenton are not only outstanding players, but they lead our team by example in the locker room, on the field and especially off the field," said Colts Owner & Vice Chair Kalen Jackson. "They have taken our team mission – to entertain, inspire and unite by winning the right way – to heart. They are among our most active representatives in the community, so it's no surprise they are once again lending a hand to help support young athletes in Indianapolis."

Since the 2017 Pro Bowl, more than $1.5 million dollars in NFL Foundation funding has been awarded to more than 150 youth and high school football organizations throughout the country. 

"The NFL Foundation is proud to provide Pro Bowl players with the opportunity to give back to their club markets careers and help shape the futures of hundreds of young athletes," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and executive director of NFL Foundation. "Proper equipment, fields and other necessities are pivotal for the return of youth and high school football and these grants will allow the players to help the programs that mean the most to them personally."

