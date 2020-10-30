2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Lions, Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are well-rested, and are ready to continue their climb for the remaining 10 games of the regular season.

Standing in their way on Sunday? Another road matchup against an NFC North Division foe.

Fresh off their bye week, the Colts (4-2) travel to take on the Detroit Lions (3-3), winners of two straight and three out of their last four, at Ford Field.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Prior to getting a few precious days off, the Colts last week used the beginning of their bye week to, first and foremost, review the film from their dramatic come-from-behind Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and then they entered into a bit of a self-evaluation mode. The offense dug into its zone-rushing attack, as well as various situational opportunities, such as on third down and in the red zone. The defense, meanwhile, tried to key in on better execution in the first two quarters while also generating more consistent pressure up front.

"Coming off the bye week having a chance to get a little rest and get rejuvenated," head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week. "Everybody had a chance to get some rest, heal up in the few cases we needed to heal up (and) get ready for a great week of preparation for Detroit — obviously a good football team. Can't wait to get going."

The Lions, meanwhile, are coming off a dramatic victory of their own last week against the Atlanta Falcons, as quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with his young tight end, T.J. Hockenson, for an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter; after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, kicker Matt Prated then knocked in a 48-yard extra point to give Detroit the 23-22 road win. The Lions were only able to get a shot at a possible game-winning drive after Falcons running back Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown instead of going down short of the goal line, milking the clock and setting up a potential game-winning field goal on the previous Atlanta drive.

"Just an amazing game," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "Unreal."