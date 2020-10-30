Who's In, Who's Out

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Lions; Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Questionable

Oct 30, 2020 at 02:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

103020_kelly-whos_in_whos_out_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.

Linebacker Darius Leonard, meanwhile, is expected to make his return to the lineup Sunday after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

QUESTIONABLE

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end, who has 11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns on the year, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but was able to be a limited participant on Thursday. If Alie-Cox is limited or cannot play again Sunday against the Lions, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai, who played four offensive snaps against the Bengals, could also be in line for some more playing time. The Colts also have two tight ends — Farrod Green and Hale Hentges — on their practice squad if needed.

» Kelly was listed as limited with a knee injury on Wednesday, and did not participate in Thursday's practice. The Pro Bowl center played all 63 offensive snaps in the Colts' Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the bye week; in fact, he's played 391 of a possible 397 offensive snaps (98.5 percent) on the season heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, as he sat out the final six snaps in a blowout Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. If Kelly is limited or cannot play Sunday in Detroit, the team will likely turn to rookie Danny Pinter to take over at center; a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Ball State, Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps on the year, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, filling in for Kelly at the end of the Jets game. The Colts also have veteran center Joey Hunt and guard Jake Eldrenkamp, who can play center if needed, on their practice squad.

——————

EXPECTED TO PLAY

» Leonard suffered a groin injury just before halftime of the Colts' Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, and would end up sitting out his first two games of the season in Weeks 4 and 5 against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, heading into the bye week. Leonard returned to practice on Wednesday, when he was a limited participant, and was able to increase to full practice status by Thursday. If he's limited on Sunday against the Lions, the Colts will likely continue to turn to Bobby Okereke and Anthony Walker, as well as Zaire Franklin, at the linebacker position, while E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow will continue to be available as needed depth.

——————

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP LP LP Questionable
Denico Autry DT/DE Not Injury Related DNP FP FP
Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP FP DNP
Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP FP
Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related DNP DNP FP
Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP FP
Ryan Kelly C Knee LP DNP DNP Questionable
Darius Leonard LB Groin LP FP FP
Chaz Green T Back FP FP FP
Anthony Castonzo T Rest DNP
T.Y. Hilton WR Rest DNP

