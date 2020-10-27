Colts Release Week 8 Unofficial Depth Chart For Lions Matchup

Notes:

» There are a couple changes this week at the wide receiver position compared to the unofficial depth chart heading into the Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (and the subsequent bye week for Indy). Marcus Johnson, who had been moved up and down from the practice squad to the active roster in Weeks 4 and 5, is now officially on the 53-man roster and listed as the top player at the third wide receiver spot; that moves Daurice Fountain to the second-listed player at the first wide receiver spot, behind T.Y. Hilton

» Johnson, by the way, just continues to impress on a weekly basis, hauling in big play after big play. He had five receptions for 108 yards — his second-career 100-yard performance — in Indy's Week 6 win over the Bengals, averaging almost 22 yards per reception as a major target for quarterback Philip Rivers in the 21-point come-from-behind effort.

» If the Colts can get Mo Alie-Cox back this Sunday against the Lions, it'll be interesting to see how the team shakes things out at the tight end position. Alie-Cox, of course, missed the Week 6 win over the Bengals with a knee injury, and it was Jack Doyle (39 offensive snaps) and Trey Burton (35 offensive snaps) leading the way at tight end, with undrafted rookie Noah Togiai playing four offensive snaps in all. Will Frank Reich be inclined to utilize a few more three-tight end sets if Alie-Cox is good to go against Detroit? Will Burton continue to be targeted the most at the position?