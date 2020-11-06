Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back RB Darius Jackson; Release K Matt Gay

Jackson , 6-0, 230 pounds, spent Weeks 2-8 on the Colts' practice squad after signing with the team on September 16, 2020. He participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program before being released on August 2. Jackson has played in four career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2016, 2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2018) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He has compiled six carries for 16 yards and four kickoff returns for 90 yards. In 2019, Jackson spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

Gay, 6-0, 232 pounds, was signed to the Colts' practice squad on September 15, 2020. In 2019, he played in all 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and converted 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs for 124 points. Gay was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played two seasons (2017-18) at Utah and connected on 56-of-65 field goals and 85-of-85 PATs. Gay won the Lou Groza Award as the country's top kicker in 2017 and was a semi-finalist in 2018. Prior to Utah, he played two seasons of soccer at Utah Valley.