 Skip to main content
Advertising

Daniel Adongo—An Ambassador for Kenya, Colts

Intro: Over the past year, Daniel Adongo didn’t get a chance to return to his native Kenya often. But when he did, Adongo was a celebrity. How is Adongo inspiring the youth of Kenya?

Jul 07, 2014 at 02:59 AM
Author Image
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

adongo-daniel-01.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://www.indianacarey.com)

INDIANAPOLIS"This is a show about inspiration. All those young Kenyans who have no hope, little hope or don't think you can make it to the top of your game, tonight we have a young man, 24- years old, who has taken an entire nation by storm."

Those words, spoken by Kenyan TV host Jeff Koinange, introduced a man who has influenced thousands of lives despite being in a totally different hemisphere and playing a game that is foreign to his homeland, and even to the player himself some 11 months ago.

Daniel Adongo sat across from Koinange and over the course of an hour-long show, the Colts outside linebacker rattled off a plethora of inspirational messages that he lives by, and wants others in Kenya to embrace.

"Success is not easy," Adongo says to start off one of his answers.

"If it was, everybody would be able to do it and attain it. Everyone want to shine like a diamond but no one wants to go through that process to be sharp like a diamond."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

For Greenwood native Caden Curry, his first practice with the Colts is a childhood wish come true

Curry, a defensive end, was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 draft out of Ohio State.

news

Colts rookies CJ Allen, A.J. Haulcy explain why they chose new jersey numbers

Allen will wear No. 53 with the Colts, while Haulcy chose No. 25.

news

2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!

The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.

news

Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25.

news

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted free agents

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday ahead of rookie minicamp Friday & Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

DC Lou Anarumo is excited for what his rookie class can do

The Colts selected five defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Now that he's retired, C Ryan Kelly wants to focus on off-the-field life

The 2016 first-round pick announced his retirement on social media in March.

news

WR Josh Downs hopes for new opportunities in 2026

With Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team due to a trade, the outside receiver spot is open.

news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has become a team-building weapon for Colts

The Colts are one of two NFL teams to have a completely home-grown starting offensive line, and all but one of those starters for Tony Sparano Jr.'s group was a top-75 draft pick.

news

From Center Grove to Columbus, Caden Curry's high school coach knows he's ready

Eric Moore, head football coach at Center Grove High School, spoke to Matt Taylor about coaching the Colts' sixth-round pick at CGHS.

news

How national experts view the Colts' 2026 draft class

Despite not having a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts impressed many national analysts

news

Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft

General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising