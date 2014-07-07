Daniel Adongo—An Ambassador for Kenya, Colts

](http://www.indianacarey.com)

INDIANAPOLIS –"This is a show about inspiration. All those young Kenyans who have no hope, little hope or don't think you can make it to the top of your game, tonight we have a young man, 24- years old, who has taken an entire nation by storm."

Those words, spoken by Kenyan TV host Jeff Koinange, introduced a man who has influenced thousands of lives despite being in a totally different hemisphere and playing a game that is foreign to his homeland, and even to the player himself some 11 months ago.

Daniel Adongo sat across from Koinange and over the course of an hour-long show, the Colts outside linebacker rattled off a plethora of inspirational messages that he lives by, and wants others in Kenya to embrace.

"Success is not easy," Adongo says to start off one of his answers.