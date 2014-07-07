Daniel Adongo—An Ambassador for Kenya, Colts

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](http://www.indianacarey.com)
INDIANAPOLIS –"This is a show about inspiration. All those young Kenyans who have no hope, little hope or don't think you can make it to the top of your game, tonight we have a young man, 24- years old, who has taken an entire nation by storm."
Those words, spoken by Kenyan TV host Jeff Koinange, introduced a man who has influenced thousands of lives despite being in a totally different hemisphere and playing a game that is foreign to his homeland, and even to the player himself some 11 months ago.
Daniel Adongo sat across from Koinange and over the course of an hour-long show, the Colts outside linebacker rattled off a plethora of inspirational messages that he lives by, and wants others in Kenya to embrace.
"Success is not easy," Adongo says to start off one of his answers.
"If it was, everybody would be able to do it and attain it. Everyone want to shine like a diamond but no one wants to go through that process to be sharp like a diamond."