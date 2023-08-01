Roster Moves

Colts sign OT Dan Skipper, waive OT Jordan Murray, TE Kaden Smith

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Aug 01, 2023
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tackle Dan Skipper and waived tackle Jordan Murray and tight end Kaden Smith.

Skipper, 6-9, 330 pounds, has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Detroit Lions (2017-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Houston Texans (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). In 2022, he appeared in 16 games (five starts) with the Lions. Skipper also spent time on Detroit's practice squad.

Murray, 6-9, 346 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 20, 2022. He spent the entire 2022 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. In 2021, Murray started nine regular season games and two postseason contests at both tackle positions with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. In 2020, he saw action in The Spring League with the Generals.

Smith, 6-5, 249 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 24, 2023. He has played in 33 career games (22 starts) in his time with the New York Giants (2019-21) and San Francisco 49ers (2019) and has compiled 52 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

