Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner. 

Jan 24, 2023 at 01:22 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dallis Flowers

Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers on Tuesday was named the kick returner on the Pro Football Writers of America's 2022 All-Rookie Team.

Flowers led the NFL in yards per kickoff return (31.1) and finished fourth in kick return yards (715) on 23 returns. He became the first player since 2019 and only the 17th player in NFL history to have at least 20 returns while averaging 31 or more yards per return.

Flowers ripped off kick returns of 48, 49 and 89 yards after stepping in as the Colts' returner at halftime in Week 12. He also logged significant time at cornerback in the Colts' final four games, including his first career start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Flowers joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his college career at Pittsburg State, where he returned to kickoffs for touchdowns.

