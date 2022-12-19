Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

You probably noticed Dallis Flowers' kick returns in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts' undrafted rookie from Pittsburg State scythed for 48 and 49 yards on a pair of returns, and he finished Saturday's game with 175 return yards – the second-most by any player this season.

But what you may not have noticed were the 24 snaps Flowers played at cornerback, his first as a pro in a regular season game. That's because the Vikings never threw his way – even with Flowers matched up in press man-to-man coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on multiple snaps.

Conventional wisdom would say the Vikings would've picked on Flowers with the most dynamic receiver in the NFL (Jefferson) and a nine-year veteran with over 6,500 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career (Thielen). But Flowers more than held his own, whether he was playing zone coverage or defending Jefferson or Thielen one-on-one.

"I came into the game locked in, focused and ready for those opportunities," Flowers said. "Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the game, Adam Thielen in his career is one of the best receivers in the game. So coming into the game, I'm like, I can't do nothing wrong — in other people's eyes, I'm supposed to lose again them. That gave me that chip much more to go out there and ball and showcase my skills. After the game, I want people to be like, oh, 33 is a pretty good player. Where did he come from?"

Where Flowers came from is a fascinating story. He's from the west side of Chicago and has been a dual-sport standout in basketball and football from his days at Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Ill. He spent time at four colleges – Robert Morris (Ill.), Tiffin, Grand View and Pittsburg State – splitting time against NAIA and Division II competition. And while his top-level speed, vision and return skills all showed up on tape across those stops, pro scouts were pessimistic.

Their message: "Your film is good, you're a good player," Flowers recalled, "but I don't really know how good you are for real because you're going against future teachers."