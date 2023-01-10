Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

_Indianapolis – _ The Indianapolis Colts today claimed center Dakoda Shepley off waivers (from Dallas). The award is deferred until Monday, February 13, the first business day after the Super Bowl.

Shepley, 6-5, 290 pounds, has played in 13 career games in his time with the Cowboys (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2020-21) and New York Jets (2018). He spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and started 14 games. Collegiately, Shepley saw action in 32 regular season games and six postseason contests at the University of British Columbia (2014-17). He was named a Canada West all-star in 2017. Shepley helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015.