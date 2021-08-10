Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.

Aug 10, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.

Bolton, 6-0, 228 pounds, has spent time with the Houston Texans (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2019-20) but has not seen game action. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. Collegiately, Bolton played in 34 games (14 starts) at Oklahoma from 2014-18 and compiled 155 tackles (70 solo), 13.0 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 choice by the league's coaches in 2018.

Benzinger, 6-8, 298 pounds, was signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 12, 2021. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2020 offseason program and training camp. Benzinger was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he started 40-of-49 career games at Wake Forest from 2015-19. Benzinger was an Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice in 2019.

