Frank Reich Shares Message To Colts as 6 More Players Placed On COVID List

The Colts on Monday placed six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

S Jahleel Addae

CB T.J. Carrie

LB Malik Jefferson

RB Marlon Mack

T Braden Smith

CB Chris Wilcox (practice squad)

As of Monday afternoon, the following players are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

G Mark Glowinski

LB Darius Leonard

G Quenton Nelson

WR Zach Pascal

DE Kemoko Turay

S Khari Willis

CB Rock Ya-Sin

TE Farrod Green (practice squad)

The Colts overcame the absences of Glowinski, Leonard, Nelson, Pascal, Turay, Willis and Ya-Sin to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16, on Christmas. Thirteen players saw significantly increased playing time against the Cardinals, and the Colts still won on the road against an opponent with double-digit wins.

"We talked about it after practice one day last week, but everybody has to be ready to play winning football," head coach Frank Reich said. "And that's what we got. Guys stepped up at multiple positions and did a great job.

"Looking at film from the game, very happy how those guys who had to step up and play, very happy with how they played. And even more importantly, very happy with how we responded as a team and had each other's back. It didn't have to be perfect but just make the plays necessary to win the game."

So as the Colts train their attention on Week 17's home date with the Las Vegas Raiders, they'll do so knowing they can count on anyone to step up and play well at any time.

"This is something, right, every team's dealing with," Reich said of having players on the COVID list. "We'll continue to deal with it in a responsible manner."

Other Monday updates

Reich offered status updates on a couple other players on Monday: