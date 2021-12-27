Frank Reich Shares Message To Colts as 6 More Players Placed On COVID List

The Colts placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and player on the practice squad/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing the team's total on those two lists to 14 players. 

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:57 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Monday placed six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • S Jahleel Addae
  • CB T.J. Carrie
  • LB Malik Jefferson
  • RB Marlon Mack
  • T Braden Smith
  • CB Chris Wilcox (practice squad)

As of Monday afternoon, the following players are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • G Mark Glowinski
  • LB Darius Leonard
  • G Quenton Nelson
  • WR Zach Pascal
  • DE Kemoko Turay
  • S Khari Willis
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • TE Farrod Green (practice squad)

The Colts overcame the absences of Glowinski, Leonard, Nelson, Pascal, Turay, Willis and Ya-Sin to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16, on Christmas. Thirteen players saw significantly increased playing time against the Cardinals, and the Colts still won on the road against an opponent with double-digit wins.

"We talked about it after practice one day last week, but everybody has to be ready to play winning football," head coach Frank Reich said. "And that's what we got. Guys stepped up at multiple positions and did a great job. 

"Looking at film from the game, very happy how those guys who had to step up and play, very happy with how they played. And even more importantly, very happy with how we responded as a team and had each other's back. It didn't have to be perfect but just make the plays necessary to win the game."

So as the Colts train their attention on Week 17's home date with the Las Vegas Raiders, they'll do so knowing they can count on anyone to step up and play well at any time.   

"This is something, right, every team's dealing with," Reich said of having players on the COVID list. "We'll continue to deal with it in a responsible manner."

Other Monday updates

Reich offered status updates on a couple other players on Monday:

  • Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) and tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) will be monitored on a day-by-day basis this week, Reich said. Both suffered injuries during the Colts' win over the Cardinals.
  • Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who's been on injured reserve since after Week 7, is doing field work. Reich said he's seen Campbell on the field and thought the wide receiver looked good.
  • Reich talked with center Ryan Kelly on Monday and said he anticipates him to be back in the building this week. Kelly, with the full support of the Colts, has been with his wife, Emma after the tragic loss of their daughter earlier this month. "We'll continue to give him and Emma the support that they need," Reich said. "As we know, something like this is ongoing – it doesn't go away. We'll continue to give them the support they need.

