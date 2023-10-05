Cornerback Kenny Moore II given the green light to 'be himself' in second season in Gus Bradley's defense

Through the first four games of the season, Moore II has 21 tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass deflections and the aforementioned interception.

Getting more comfortable with Bradley's defense in his second season in it, Moore II said he is playing some of the best ball of his career.

"I think we've come to a point where we understand each other from player to coach and coach to player, to be able to put that communication in play," Moore II said. "The dialogue has been great. It's been very positive. Just being able to run out there and just play my game and honestly just having a green light to be me and just being 23. The plays have helped me a lot, the position that they have me in has helped me a lot."

However, more important than his on-field production is the leadership role that he was established in the locker room. Prior to the season, he was voted a team captain for the second straight season.

His presence can especially be felt in the secondary, as he has more starts than any other defensive back on the team. A valuable resource for his younger counterparts, Moore II said he always tries to communicate with his teammates about the unpredictability of the game.

"I'm used to being a leader by example," Moore II said. "But, whenever you are around younger guys, you got to be able to be vocal. You got to be able to challenge them and make sure that they grow in certain ways. Whether it's faster than what they expected or whatever it is, but just to be ready for the unexpected because obviously, we had injuries and with Dallis Flowers going out on Sunday, someone has to be ready to go."

Flowers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Despite the tough blow to the defense, head coach Shane Steichen said it makes things much easier knowing that whoever fills his role will have Moore II to rely on.

"It's huge to have a guy like Kenny (Moore II) in that room – a veteran leader, makes a ton of plays, leads that room," Steichen said. "To have those guys to talk through different things – obviously, coaches are coaching them but to have a veteran player like that to give his little insight on certain things definitely helps that room."

And if the Colts need him to fill Flowers' role, he can do that too.

So far this season, Moore II has played 58 snaps as the boundary corner. He has five tackles from that position and has only allowed one reception that has resulted in a first down, per Pro Football Focus.

A former cornerback himself, Blackmon said that is no small feat if Moore has to assume that role in an expanded capacity.

"It's very difficult," Blackmon said. "Especially because I had to fill in for Kenny last year when he got hurt. I was at nickel. You just see the stress that they put on the nickel, but that's just one thing. It's a part of our jobs. Everybody got something dirty about their job, that's just one thing.

"Playing in space is different, especially when you have to read everything closer because you're closer to the line of scrimmage. So, it's a difficult task, but you know, it's what we signed up for."

Playing both positions since his rookie year, Moore II is happy to fill whatever role his coaches need him to as long as it benefits the team.