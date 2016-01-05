Continuity, Winning Pedigree, Keeps Colts Brass Together For Another Run

Monday was also a day of education for Pagano and Grigson.

The two, who are now under contract through the 2019 season, went back to the vision they wanted in 2012.

They talked about what went wrong in 2015, the changes that must be implemented and the plans that are needed in Year Five together.

"We're trying to achieve something great and sometimes you have to go through rough times to be able to build and have something special staring at the face in the end," Grigson said on Monday.

"What we went through this year and that adversity, I believe from Andrew Luck, to myself, to coach Pagano, that adversity is what's going to springboard us to greatness."

A healthy Luck is at the forefront of the Colts success in 2016, with Rob Chudzinski also now at the offensive helm in a full-time role.

Changes next season could still come on the coaching staff (Pagano didn't rule them out in an interview with NFL Network on Monday).

Irsay also mentioned the need to get a bit younger, with potentially half of the team's returning starters reaching their 30s.

When the Colts Owner looked back on his final decision Monday, he saw a duo that has learned through experiences (good and bad), highlighted by postseason runs.

"We're excited about the future," Irsay said repeatedly on Monday night.