Continuity, Winning Pedigree, Keeps Colts Brass Together For Another Run

Intro: The splash Jim Irsay made on Monday night involved the Colts keeping together a head coach and general manager duo that has 41 wins in four years, and a pair that is prepared to learn from any 2015 shortcomings.

Jan 05, 2016 at 05:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

Coach_Vontae.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – If Jim Irsay so desired, this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center could have been all about a new era.

The allure of coaching Andrew Luck makes one ponder that candidates would have had Irsay on speed dial if he decided to not renew the contract of head coach Chuck Pagano.

On Monday, instead of breaking out his checkbook for some lucrative 10-figure salary and a new leader, Irsay reflected and believed the foundation already in place was ready to re-start its ascent.

When Irsay made the decision in January of 2012 to hire a head coach and general manager with zero experience in those respective roles, he knew there would be necessary learning on the job.

A trio of 11-win seasons and further playoff progression mirrored any growing pains that still had to be experienced.

It's why Jim Irsay gathered Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson in the bowels of Gillette Stadium after last year's 45-7 AFC Championship loss and wanted them to remember the feeling.

"I told them, 'Look around, take it in, learn from this. This is what's going to make us better,'" Irsay said last January to his head coach and GM.

"These guys started out never having been a head coach and general manager before and they've accomplished a lot more, a lot more than most would have ever accomplished in their first four years. We want more."

Monday was also a day of education for Pagano and Grigson.

The two, who are now under contract through the 2019 season, went back to the vision they wanted in 2012.

They talked about what went wrong in 2015, the changes that must be implemented and the plans that are needed in Year Five together.

"We're trying to achieve something great and sometimes you have to go through rough times to be able to build and have something special staring at the face in the end," Grigson said on Monday.

"What we went through this year and that adversity, I believe from Andrew Luck, to myself, to coach Pagano, that adversity is what's going to springboard us to greatness."

A healthy Luck is at the forefront of the Colts success in 2016, with Rob Chudzinski also now at the offensive helm in a full-time role.

Changes next season could still come on the coaching staff (Pagano didn't rule them out in an interview with NFL Network on Monday).

Irsay also mentioned the need to get a bit younger, with potentially half of the team's returning starters reaching their 30s.

When the Colts Owner looked back on his final decision Monday, he saw a duo that has learned through experiences (good and bad), highlighted by postseason runs.

"We're excited about the future," Irsay said repeatedly on Monday night.

"I'm just really happy that we're able to use the continuity, to use our experience and to go forward. You can make a big splash and all that sort of thing, but this, trust me, is best for our franchise. It really is, and I'm excited about being able to get it done."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

news

Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138

Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.

news

Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway

Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising