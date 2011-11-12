COMPETING BEFORE THE BYE

The Colts’ bye week in 2011 comes at the latest point in the season in the last 10 years. Historically coming earlier in the season in years past, the Colts will play 10 games before observing an open weekend.

Nov 11, 2011 at 10:29 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –The goal remains the same.  After nine weeks of competition, the Colts enter Sunday's game scratching for victory.  It is the only goal that matters.

The Jacksonville game tomorrow marks the third divisional game this year, bringing to a close the first round of meeting each AFC South foe.  After Sunday's game, the Colts will embark on a bye weekend to refine, prepare and relax a bit before playing the final six games of the season.

This year's bye date comes in week 11 of the season, and is the latest open weekend the Colts have had in the past 10 seasons.  During that stretch from 2002-10, the Colts' bye week has been in week eight or earlier.  The team has been adept at competing strongly before the bye week, putting together a 7-2 record in those outings.  The Colts aim to improve that record in the clash against the Jaguars.

Teams utilize the bye week to work on different areas they want to stress in the remaining games.  It also provides a brief respite from competition, and players are urged to rest a bit as well.  Counting preseason games, the players have competed for 14 straight weeks.  It is a duration that takes a toll mentally and physically.

The only thought at the moment, however, is getting a win against Jacksonville.

"That would be nice," tight end Jacob Tamme said of getting a win heading into the bye week. "It would be nice to have something positive to go on into that bye week.  Jacksonville (and Indianapolis) is always a good, physical, tough football game.  This is my fourth year and we've had a lot of grind-it-out, barn-burners with those guys, so I expect nothing different this time."

The Colts' success in the games prior to the bye week dates back to 2002, when they went on the road to beat Houston, 23-3, in week three.  Following the bye week the Colts would win their next two games.  Beating Cincinnati and Baltimore helped the team to a 4-1 start, and Indianapolis went on to finish the season at 10-6.  The Colts made the playoffs as a Wild Card participant.

In 2003, the Colts were 5-0 and were hosting Carolina in the game prior to the bye.  Coming off an emotional and physically-draining win at Tampa Bay where the team rallied from a 35-14 deficit with four minutes left in regulation to a 38-35 overtime win, the team prepared to meet the undefeated Panthers.  The contest went into overtime before Carolina emerged with a 23-20 victory.  It marked only the second time Indianapolis played consecutive overtime games.  The Colts marched on, posting a 12-4 mark and advancing to AFC Championship game.

The Colts finished off a 4-1 start to the season in 2004 with a 35-14 victory over Oakland in the week before the bye.  The Colts would capture their second straight AFC South title with a 12-4 record.  The team was undefeated in the months of November and December and advanced to the Divisional Playoffs.

The 2005 season saw the Colts not have their bye until week eight, but that did not affect them. They won at Houston, 38-20, heading into the open week.  Indianapolis emerged from the bye week with six more victories to start the season 13-0 before advancing to the Divisional Playoffs.

During the Colts' Super Bowl championship year of 2006, they beat Tennessee, 14-13, in week five and reached the opened weekend undefeated.  It was a see-saw contest where the team maintained focus and rallied from a 10-point deficit.  All of the club's scoring came in the second half.  Indianapolis won four straight after the bye, struggled a bit near the end of the season, then won four playoff games to capture a World Championship.

After a perfect month of September, the Colts beat Tampa Bay, 33-14, on the first weekend of October in 2007.  The bye in week six was beneficial for the team.  Indianapolis won the two games following the open week and wound up with a 13-3 mark and a fifth straight divisional crown.

Indianapolis had the earliest bye week of any team in 2008, with the open weekend coming after the third game.  The Colts were 1-1 and faced Jacksonville at home prior to the bye.  A typical Indianapolis-Jacksonville clash saw six lead changes, including two in the final two minutes.  Indianapolis tallied on a running back Joseph Addai touchdown with 1:07 left to take the lead, but the Jaguars booted a long field goal in the waning seconds to decide the game.  Indianapolis followed the break with two wins.  After consecutive losses following that, the club won nine straight games to finish second in the division at 12-4.

With the bye coming in week six of the 2009 season, the Colts went on the road to beat Tennessee, 31-9.  The club continued its winning streak after the open weekend.  Indianapolis reached 14-0, captured the AFC Championship and advanced to Super Bowl XLIV.

Last year, the Colts' bye week came after a 4-2 start to the season.  The game prior to the break was a 27-24 road win at Washington.  Indianapolis fought injuries throughout the year, won its last four games and took the AFC South crown.

This year the schedule-maker put the Colts in the final bye week of the season, joining New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Houston.  Sunday's game marks the final chance for a win until Carolina comes to Lucas Oil Stadium on November 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising