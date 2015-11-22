Colts Win In Atlanta Continues Heart-Stopping Season

Intro: The Colts (5-5) overcame a two-score, second-half deficit on Sunday afternoon, leaving Atlanta (6-4) with a 24-21 victory.

Nov 22, 2015 at 09:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

hasselbeck-matt-03.jpg

ATLANTA – An Adam Vinatieri game-winning field goal, a Joe Reitz reception and a Coby Fleener interception.

Only one of those is normal, but all three happened on Sunday.

In continuing a season-long trend of constant Colts theater (some more fun than the other, for Colts fans), Sunday was yet another chapter of heart-stopping drama, ending in a 24-21 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

"It was incredible," Colts Owner Jim Irsay said in the basement of the Georgia Dome, following the Colts squaring their record at 5-5. "It was tough and it was much needed (with Houston's win on Sunday).

"We feel we can get hot. We know we can get hot and winning in Atlanta, they are a heck of a football, and to be down 14, what a great win."

Coming back from the bye week, the Colts were stuck in familiar territory early on Sunday, after two straight turnovers to start the game.

It was catch up the rest of the way for the Colts with things beginning to turn late in the third quarter.

Down 21-7, Matt Hasselbeck brushed off a first throw interception to lead a 10-play, 90-yard drive ending with Ahmad Bradshaw flashing once again with a red zone touchdown.

The score would stay at 21-14 when the Colts had to punt near midfield with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

A downed punt from Pat McAfee and Donte Moncrief at the one-yard line set up the play of the game.

Colts defensive leader D'Qwell Jackson figured the Falcons would dial up a play that had worked previous.

"We bit on (the play-action) the first time they ran it and the object is they want to suck the linebackers up and hit the quick slant behind us," Jackson said of his fourth-quarter interception. "If we take the cheese (bait), we better haul our (butt) to get out of there. That was my thought process was to get the hell out of there and get back to my drops, where I was supposed to be.

"I don't think Matt Ryan saw me. Just fortunate enough to make the play that presented itself and it was a huge play for us to win this game."

The six-yard interception return from Jackson tied the score at 21 and silenced the Georgia Dome, minus a section of blue-cladded Colts fans in the end zone where the pick six had just occurred.

Jackson and the defense weren't done.

With fourth-quarter pressure collapsing the pocket around Matt Ryan, the offense was going to get a chance to complete the comeback.

The clock ticked under five minutes when Hasselbeck and the offense took the field at the Indy 19-yard line. A second-down Frank Gore screen pass looked flawless, with the 32-year old running back scampering for 31 yards.

The Colts would then slowly dwindle down the clock with a key "play to win the game" third-down conversion to Donte Moncrief.

Hasselbeck called it the "play to win the game" because that's usually the case when you call Vinatieri a teammate.

Playing in his 300th career NFL game (only 10 players in league history have reached that number), Vinatieri would split the uprights from 43 yards out with 52 seconds left.

His 26th career game-winning field goal was written in sharpie after Fleener picked off a last second Hail Mary.

For stretches on Sunday, it wasn't pretty for the Colts.

In the end, the final score was a work of art.

"These are not perfect circumstances," Hasselbeck said after stretching his record to 3-0 as a starter this year. "Ideally, you'd like to have your starting quarterback playing. It's hard. It's not how we envisioned this year going.

"We are probably working harder than we've worked but just to come out on the right side of that fine line feels good. I think we are a really tight knit group. I think we are unselfish. Every team I've been on, we've kind of said that---it's pretty real here."

Colts @ Falcons 2015 - IN-GAME PHOTOS

Photos from the week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons

No Title
1 / 95
No Title
2 / 95
No Title
3 / 95
No Title
4 / 95
No Title
5 / 95
No Title
6 / 95
No Title
7 / 95
No Title
8 / 95
No Title
9 / 95
No Title
10 / 95
No Title
11 / 95
No Title
12 / 95
No Title
13 / 95
No Title
14 / 95
No Title
15 / 95
No Title
16 / 95
No Title
17 / 95
No Title
18 / 95
No Title
19 / 95
No Title
20 / 95
No Title
21 / 95
No Title
22 / 95
No Title
23 / 95
No Title
24 / 95
No Title
25 / 95
No Title
26 / 95
No Title
27 / 95
No Title
28 / 95
No Title
29 / 95
No Title
30 / 95
No Title
31 / 95
No Title
32 / 95
No Title
33 / 95
No Title
34 / 95
No Title
35 / 95
No Title
36 / 95
No Title
37 / 95
No Title
38 / 95
No Title
39 / 95
No Title
40 / 95
No Title
41 / 95
No Title
42 / 95
No Title
43 / 95
No Title
44 / 95
No Title
45 / 95
No Title
46 / 95
No Title
47 / 95
No Title
48 / 95
No Title
49 / 95
No Title
50 / 95
No Title
51 / 95
No Title
52 / 95
No Title
53 / 95
No Title
54 / 95
No Title
55 / 95
No Title
56 / 95
No Title
57 / 95
No Title
58 / 95
No Title
59 / 95
No Title
60 / 95
No Title
61 / 95
No Title
62 / 95
No Title
63 / 95
No Title
64 / 95
No Title
65 / 95
No Title
66 / 95
No Title
67 / 95
No Title
68 / 95
No Title
69 / 95
No Title
70 / 95
No Title
71 / 95
No Title
72 / 95
No Title
73 / 95
No Title
74 / 95
No Title
75 / 95
No Title
76 / 95
No Title
77 / 95
No Title
78 / 95
No Title
79 / 95
No Title
80 / 95
No Title
81 / 95
No Title
82 / 95
No Title
83 / 95
No Title
84 / 95
No Title
85 / 95
No Title
86 / 95
No Title
87 / 95
No Title
88 / 95
No Title
89 / 95
No Title
90 / 95
No Title
91 / 95
No Title
92 / 95
No Title
93 / 95
No Title
94 / 95
No Title
95 / 95
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
news

Big-Man Score! Danny Pinter Sneaks Into End Zone For First-Career Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a tight end his first two years at Ball State University, hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Thursday night's 45-30 Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Run Wild With Record-Breaking Effort In Primetime Win Over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts ran the ball 30 times for 260 yards and a franchise single-game record 8.7 yards-per-carry average in their 45-30 Week 9 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

'Blue Out Week' Is Here!

The Indianapolis Colts this week will celebrate "Blue Out Week" leading up to a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.  
news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Big-Play Ability On Display Once Again For Colts

Second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. logged single-game career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (two) Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. His last five games represents the third-best October receiving performance in Colts franchise history.
news

By The Numbers: Titans 34, Colts 31 (2021 Week 8)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

As the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in a massive AFC South battle on Halloween, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 8?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising