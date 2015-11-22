Colts Win In Atlanta Continues Heart-Stopping Season

ATLANTA – An Adam Vinatieri game-winning field goal, a Joe Reitz reception and a Coby Fleener interception.

Only one of those is normal, but all three happened on Sunday.

In continuing a season-long trend of constant Colts theater (some more fun than the other, for Colts fans), Sunday was yet another chapter of heart-stopping drama, ending in a 24-21 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

"It was incredible," Colts Owner Jim Irsay said in the basement of the Georgia Dome, following the Colts squaring their record at 5-5. "It was tough and it was much needed (with Houston's win on Sunday).

"We feel we can get hot. We know we can get hot and winning in Atlanta, they are a heck of a football, and to be down 14, what a great win."

Coming back from the bye week, the Colts were stuck in familiar territory early on Sunday, after two straight turnovers to start the game.

It was catch up the rest of the way for the Colts with things beginning to turn late in the third quarter.

Down 21-7, Matt Hasselbeck brushed off a first throw interception to lead a 10-play, 90-yard drive ending with Ahmad Bradshaw flashing once again with a red zone touchdown.

The score would stay at 21-14 when the Colts had to punt near midfield with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

A downed punt from Pat McAfee and Donte Moncrief at the one-yard line set up the play of the game.

Colts defensive leader D'Qwell Jackson figured the Falcons would dial up a play that had worked previous.

"We bit on (the play-action) the first time they ran it and the object is they want to suck the linebackers up and hit the quick slant behind us," Jackson said of his fourth-quarter interception. "If we take the cheese (bait), we better haul our (butt) to get out of there. That was my thought process was to get the hell out of there and get back to my drops, where I was supposed to be.