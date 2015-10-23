Colts Welcome Honorary Horseshoe Legend Clarence Verdin

"I might cut a move if these old legs can hold up. I might do that verdance on you. If they're not trembling, I might get out there and do a little something."

Verdin says he's proud of the success the Colts have had since he's been gone, but not surprised.

"I knew good things were going to come. It was just a matter of time, putting that thing together."

And he knows that even after all these years, there's one thing that hasn't changed.

"They were the most down to earth. It was open door policy there. It was family. Everybody was having a good time. And that's what it's all about."

And he's already bracing himself for what could be a tearful reunion with his Colts family.

"It may be a little emotional. Just to see all the guys. Just to be there and be part of it again. This is going to be kind of touching."