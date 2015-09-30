Colts Wednesday Notebook: Andrew Luck Limited At Practice Due To Shoulder Injury

Intro: For the first time in his NFL career, Andrew Luck missed some of practice due to injury. What is the outlook for Luck after Wednesday’s first practice of the week?

Sep 30, 2015 at 08:51 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Following a mandatory off day on Tuesday, the Colts were practicing in fall-like temperatures on Wednesday.

The Colts first practice of the week saw Andrew Luck work in a limited basis, the first time he's missed practice time in his NFL career.

Here are sound bites from Chuck Pagano, Luck and Hugh Thornton.

Chuck Pagano on if he expects Andrew Luck to play Sunday after being limited in practice on Wednesday:

"He's just sore, so we erred on the side of caution. We rested him.

"I have supreme confidence that he will play (Sunday)."

Bowen's Analysis:* *Both Pagano and Luck were pretty clear on Wednesday that they expect No. 12 to be under center come Sunday afternoon. Luck has yet to miss an NFL snap due to injury (3,487 snaps played in four NFL seasons).

Luck suffered the right shoulder injury in the Titans game, where the Colts starting quarterback finished the game and was nearly flawless in the fourth-quarter (11-13 for 144 yards and two touchdowns).

Andrew Luck on when he injured right shoulder:

"It happened in the Tennessee game."

Bowen's Analysis: Luck said on Wednesday that he didn't feel as good after the game on Sunday as he normally does, hence the rest day on Wednesday.

Backup Matt Hasselbeck met the media on Wednesday and said he hasn't noticed a different Luck at all this week. Luck said he hopes to take more reps on Thursday and "fully expects" to be playing come Sunday.Hugh Thornton on the Jaguars run defense:

"It's tough to run against them because they slant a lot, have a lot of movement."

Bowen's Analysis: Jacksonville ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per carry at 3.3 YPC. That will be a good test for a Colts running game that is coming off a strong afternoon in Nashville.

Frank Gore talked on Wednesday about how good he feels physically and the results show it after averaging 6.1 yards a pop in Sunday's win. This week should be a nice barometer for the Colts run game.

INJURY NOTES

Here is the injury report for Wednesday:

  • DNP: TE-Dwayne Allen (ankle), OLB-Trent Cole (knee), CB-Vontae Davis (rest), WR-Andre Johnson (rest), OLB-Robert Mathis (rest), RB-Tyler Varga (concussion)

-Allen remains out, but the fourth-year tight end did say on Tuesday he expects to play Sunday. Varga had concussion like symptoms after the Titans game, hence him being under concussion protocol.

  • LIMITED: CB-Darius Butler (hip), QB-Andrew Luck (right shoulder), RB-Josh Robinson (back), G-Hugh Thornton (knee), CB-Greg Toler (neck)

-Butler practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hip in Week One. With Varga and Robinson missing some practice time Wednesday, Frank Gore was the lone healthy back on the active roster. Toler is practicing in 11-on-11 drills, but still hasn't been cleared for contact.

