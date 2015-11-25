Colts Wednesday Notebook: 10 Players Miss Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a Thanksgiving of rest for many Colts.

A total of 10 players were listed as "DNPs" at Wednesday's first practice of the week.

Here are some sound bites from Chuck Pagano and Matt Hasselbeck meeting the media on Wednesday:Chuck Pagano on this team consistently winning one-possession games:

"That's what we are used to. "I don't think anybody would be able to handle a double-digit win. We would shut down the building probably (jokes)."

Bowen's Analysis: The Colts are currently in a franchise-long streak of eight-straight one-possession games (5-3 in those). Winning one-score games has been a staple of Chuck Pagano's Colts. Since 2012, the Colts .774 winning percentage (24-7) in such contests leads the NFL.

Sunday could very well be another type of game especially with how the Buccaneers played last week in their 45-17 victory (the most road points scored in franchise history). Chuck Pagano was effusive on Wednesday in his praise for the Bucs second ranked run defense and how solid Jameis Winston has played in recent weeks.Chuck Pagano on a starting right tackle opposite Joe Reitz on Sunday:

"We haven't made any final decisions (at right tackle). "We practiced (Denzelle Good) there and (Jack) Mewhort there (on Wednesday)."

Bowen's Analysis:* *During the open media portion of Wednesday's practice, Good was taking the initial reps at right tackle with Joe Reitz at left tackle (thus keeping the interior of the Colts line intact).

Chuck Pagano called Good, the Colts seventh-round pick, a "dancing bear" at 350 pounds with "excellent feet". Good has been inactive for the first 10 games. Good played collegiately at Mars Hill University (Division II) and has said the pass protection aspect of the NFL has been the biggest hurdle. In the preseason, Good allowed four hurries and one sack in 170 snaps at right tackle. At left tackle, Reitz allowed two hurries and one sack in 97 snaps in the preseason (per Pro Football Focus).

Matt Hasselbeck on the Buccaneers defense:

"They are built on speed and athleticism."

Bowen's Analysis: With Hasselbeck's encyclopedia of NFL knowledge, he knows very well what a Lovie Smith type defense is trying to do. The unit leads the league in fewest big plays allowed this season and has been a very opportune defense in recent weeks.

For the third straight week, the Bucs will face a backup quarterback. However, Hasselbeck has showed this season he's not your typical backup. Sunday will be quite different though for Hasselbeck without Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. The 40-year-old quarterback talked on Wednesday how the early turnovers and the inability to convert third-and-ones were the main areas holding the offense back in Atlanta.INJURY NOTES

Here is Wednesday's injury report:

DNP: S-Mike Adams (ankle), OT-Anthony Castonzo (knee), CB-Vontae Davis (hamstring), WR-Phillip Dorsett (ankle), ILB-Jerrell Freeman (ribs), RB-Frank Gore (ankle), WR-Andre Johnson (rest), QB-Andrew Luck (abdomen/kidney), OLB-Robert Mathis (rest), OLB-Erik Walden (heel).

-The longest injury report of the season is above. The major ones to watch for this week are Adams, Davis, Freeman, Gore and Walden. It's just Wednesday, so no need to press the panic button (yet).

LIMITED: CB-D'Joun Smith (knee), OG-Hugh Thornton (shoulder).