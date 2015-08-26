Colts Wednesday Mailbag: How Many Four Receiver Sets Will We See In 2015?

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.
Here is the collection of Wednesday questions:Michael Shearer (Birdseye, IN)
What is the status of Donald Thomas in regard to his return?
Bowen: Donald Thomas remains on the PUP list with the Colts heading into their third preseason game. There has been no timetable for Thomas to even return to the practice field. Chuck Pagano was asked about Thomas last week and said this: "We are just waiting on the docs to give him the green light. He is working his tail off doing the rehab. So I'm just waiting for them to get him out there. He's working on the field, he's doing all the things that he is supposed to be doing." The Colts could use some guard depth right but it doesn't appear Thomas will be the guy to provide that anytime soon.
Mickey Craghead (Vriginia)
It has been a long time since the Colts have had even a good defense much less great defense. I know it is great to have a great offense but you have to be able to stop teams too. What are the Colts planning to do to improve their defense soon?
Bowen: I think when it comes to the Colts wanting to improve their defense in 2015, you center on more consistent run defense and a sustainable pass rush against premier quarterbacks. On Saturday, against the Bears, we saw guys like Erik Walden, Trent Cole and Kendall Langford all do a solid job in limiting Pro Bowl running back Matt Forte to just 24 yards on eight carries. That's a definite step in the right direction. The pass rush in 2014 had more than its fair share of moments, but struggled against the elite signal callers in the league. A return of Robert Mathis would obviously enhance what the Colts will try and turn to in passing situations.
Neal Joseph (New York)
WILL THERE EVER BE A FOUR WIDE RECIEVER SET FOUR THE Colts on the field
Bowen: Neal, I think it's safe to say with Pep Hamilton calling the shots for the Colts offense, that unit will utilize some four-wide receiver sets in 2015. Putting a group of T.Y. Hilton, Andre Johnson, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett on the field together would surely put plenty of stress on a defense. I'm not sure how much we will see these sets used in 2015, but they are going to be implemented at some point.
Michelle M (Fort Wayne, IN)
I'm sure u r going to receive many q's regarding our O line this week. Cannot believe luck got hit the way he did. Disappointed greatly in mewhort. If he continues to allow players, well let me put it this way if he can't stop the players from hitting Andrew Luck before the start of the first game are they going to replace him?
Bowen: Michelle, you are correct in the number of offensive line questions that were sent into this week's mailbag. Chuck Pagano said after Saturday night that he knew there were going to be growing pains with Mewhort. The new right tackle, himself, said the same thing on Saturday night and again on Monday during locker room availability. The Colts aren't going to be replacing Mewhort after a handful of preseason series. There is an obvious adjustment period for a player who drilled at guard for nearly his entire rookie season and is playing right tackle for really the first time in his football career (in consecutive games). At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Colts replaced Mewhort before the season opener. Mewhort looked better on the Colts touchdown drive Saturday night after the early struggles. The Colts are obviously going to be tested this Saturday in St. Louis with a very talented Rams defensive line. What the Colts have in Mewhort at right tackle is going to be learned in the next month. The Bills and the Jets to start the regular season have two of the best defensive lines in football. Pulling Mewhort from right tackle isn't going to happen this early in his development there.
Eduardo E Clavell (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Hi Kevin,here again from sunny and drought ridden PR. As you have seen from my constant questions to "The Mailbag", I'm a huge Colts fan & if cut would probably bleed BLUE!!!My question is, do you see Vick Ballard making the team(if healthy) over Josh Robinson(since he has taxi squad eligibility) or Tyler Varga? Tipton does not impress and seems like the odd man out. Thanks again and hope to see you at Colts/Dolphins game in Miami, which I will be attending. GO COLTSSS!!!!!
Bowen: After the first two preseason games, I would be shocked if Josh Robinson didn't make the team. Trying to "sneak" him onto the practice squad would be difficult. Another team would surely claim him. Right now, Robinson has impressed enough to warrant a roster spot. The question now comes what the Colts do to fill out their running back spots. Is there room for a fourth running back on the 53-man roster? Will more playing time for Vick Ballard allow him to show just how healthy he is these next two weeks? If Ballard proves to be healthy, that's going to complicate things a bit in what the Colts do after Frank Gore and Boom Herron.
Richard Wolford (Tulsa OK)
Hello Kevin, Any chance the team will "update" the team logo on the playing field for 2015? Thanks, Coltstrong
Bowen: Richard, I'm not sure what you mean by "update". The midfield logo is of the Colts helmet and horseshoe. I don't believe there are any plans to change any of the elements on the field for 2015.
Thomas Griffin (Indianapolis)
Tevin Mitchel has been signed and on the roster for approximately 3 weeks. He is not on the Injured Reserve or P.U.P lists so why doesn't he have an assigned number?
Bowen: Mitchel is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to revert to the team's injured reserve following the first roster cut (Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST). When the cut down happens, Mitchell can then be placed on injured reserve.