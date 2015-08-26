Colts Wednesday Mailbag: How Many Four Receiver Sets Will We See In 2015?

Bowen: Michelle, you are correct in the number of offensive line questions that were sent into this week's mailbag. Chuck Pagano said after Saturday night that he knew there were going to be growing pains with Mewhort. The new right tackle, himself, said the same thing on Saturday night and again on Monday during locker room availability. The Colts aren't going to be replacing Mewhort after a handful of preseason series. There is an obvious adjustment period for a player who drilled at guard for nearly his entire rookie season and is playing right tackle for really the first time in his football career (in consecutive games). At this point, I'd be very surprised if the Colts replaced Mewhort before the season opener. Mewhort looked better on the Colts touchdown drive Saturday night after the early struggles. The Colts are obviously going to be tested this Saturday in St. Louis with a very talented Rams defensive line. What the Colts have in Mewhort at right tackle is going to be learned in the next month. The Bills and the Jets to start the regular season have two of the best defensive lines in football. Pulling Mewhort from right tackle isn't going to happen this early in his development there.