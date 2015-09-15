Colts Waive/Injured Running Back Vick Ballard

Intro: The Colts opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday evening when they waived/injured running back Vick Ballard. Who is taking Ballard's spot on the 53-man roster?

Sep 15, 2015 at 11:36 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ballard-vick-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The injury struggles for Vick Ballard has forced him off the Colts 53-man roster.

On Tuesday evening, the Colts waived/injured Ballard.

If Ballard clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts injured reserve.

With the open roster spot, the Colts elevated Josh McNary from the practice squad to the team's active roster. McNary has played in 20 career games (4 starts) with the Colts.

After knee and Achilles injuries ended Ballard's previous two seasons, the fourth-year running back battled hamstring injuries throughout Training Camp and the preseason.

Ballard played in two preseason games this year for the Colts. A hamstring injury in the preseason finale against Cincinnati brought his night to a close after nine carries.

The Colts decided to keep Ballard on the team's 53-man roster following final roster cuts. During the month of August and early September, Ballard routinely received praise from head coach Chuck Pagano on how the running back was looking during practice and in limited game action.

In the Colts regular season opener on Sunday, Ballard was inactive due to his hamstring injury.

The last time Ballard played in a regular season game was the 2013 season opener against the Raiders.

Ballard was the Colts starting running back entering the 2013 season, thanks to a productive rookie campaign in 2012.

Taken in the fifth-round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Ballard started the final 12 games of his rookie season, leading the Colts with 211 carries for 814 rushing yards.

The last time the Colts had a 100-yard rushing game was thanks to Ballard (Week 15 of the 2012 season in Houston).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi. 
news

In Case You Missed It: May 28-June 3

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 21-27

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising