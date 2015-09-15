Colts Waive/Injured Running Back Vick Ballard

INDIANAPOLIS – The injury struggles for Vick Ballard has forced him off the Colts 53-man roster.

On Tuesday evening, the Colts waived/injured Ballard.

If Ballard clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts injured reserve.

With the open roster spot, the Colts elevated Josh McNary from the practice squad to the team's active roster. McNary has played in 20 career games (4 starts) with the Colts.

After knee and Achilles injuries ended Ballard's previous two seasons, the fourth-year running back battled hamstring injuries throughout Training Camp and the preseason.

Ballard played in two preseason games this year for the Colts. A hamstring injury in the preseason finale against Cincinnati brought his night to a close after nine carries.

The Colts decided to keep Ballard on the team's 53-man roster following final roster cuts. During the month of August and early September, Ballard routinely received praise from head coach Chuck Pagano on how the running back was looking during practice and in limited game action.

In the Colts regular season opener on Sunday, Ballard was inactive due to his hamstring injury.

The last time Ballard played in a regular season game was the 2013 season opener against the Raiders.

Ballard was the Colts starting running back entering the 2013 season, thanks to a productive rookie campaign in 2012.

Taken in the fifth-round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Ballard started the final 12 games of his rookie season, leading the Colts with 211 carries for 814 rushing yards.