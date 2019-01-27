Colts' Trio Helps Lead AFC To Victory In 2019 Pro Bowl

Including the playoffs, it was the 16th time that Ebron hit paydirt this season. He and the AFC starters stayed in the game for three drives, giving way to the next group two minutes into the second quarter. On the day, Ebron caught one-of-three targets for 18 yards and the touchdown.

Nelson came into the game at left guard at the start of the second quarter when Ebron and the AFC starters were in their third drive. The rookie First-Team All-Pro stayed in the game as many of the starters were replaced by Luck and the AFC's second wave of players. Ebron remained in the game with his Colts teammates.

Making his fourth career Pro Bowl appearance, Luck took the field four minutes into the second quarter. The elements clearly played a role in a sloppy first drive, as players' inability to hold onto and catch the ball was on display. While targeting Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Luck threw an interception to Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller on his third throw in his first drive.

On Luck's second drive, the AFC milked the clock for nearly eight minutes, going 79 yards on a whopping 17 plays. The drive was punctuated with a 31-yard Jason Myers field goal which put the AFC up 17-0.

Luck went 7-of-17 passing for 81 yards with the interception and was "sacked" once.

The Colts' trio played together for two drives, which spanned the majority of the second quarter. Luck continued for one drive into the second half while Ebron and Nelson sat out the drive but then returned on the AFC's following possession and played the remainder of the game.

"The guys, obviously. It's a great group of guys. Unbelievable fans, the hospitality of Orlando," Luck said on the sideline when asked what was the best part of Pro Bowl week. "The weather's a little bit fun. It's fun when you're playing, not so much when you're standing, but it's all good."