Colts To Hold Open Mini-Camp Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium

Phase One: The first two weeks of the program is for activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: Consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: The next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.