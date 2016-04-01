Colts To Hold Open Mini-Camp Practice At Lucas Oil Stadium

On Friday, the NFL released the offseason program schedules for teams. When will the Colts have their offseason program?

Apr 01, 2016
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

HiltonMiniCamp.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – We are just over two weeks away from the Colts returning to work.

The Colts will begin their eight-week offseason program on Monday, April 18.

Just like they have done in years past, the Colts will again hold an open mini-camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year's free session to fans will take place on Wednesday, June 8 at Lucas Oil. Times for this practice will be announced later (see the video below for more information).

Offseason programs are voluntary and are split up into three phases.

The three-day minicamp (June 7-9) is the only mandatory part of this portion of the offseason.

Each team can hold 10 OTA practices (no live contact during this period) and the Colts will begin those on May 17.

Here is the breakdown of each offseason phase:

Phase One: The first two weeks of the program is for activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: Consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: The next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Colts Offseason Program

  • Start Date: April 18
  • Rookie Minicamp: May 6-8 (Draft is April 28-30)
  • OTAs: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3
  • Minicamp: June 7-9
Advertising