Colts Thursday Notebook: Mike Adams Returns To Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts had the quarterback of their secondary on the practice field Thursday.

With Mike Adams returning, the injury watch for the Colts now turns to the center position before Monday night's game with the Panthers (6-0).

Here are some sound bites from Adams, Greg Manusky and Jonotthan Harrison from Thursday afternoon:Mike Adams on his outlook for Monday:

"I needed the rest and I'm working to get back now. "Hopefully I'll be ready."

Bowen's Analysis: As expected, Adams was back to practice on Thursday in a limited role. Having Adams on the field Monday (which Chuck Pagano said Wednesday will happen) is obviously a boost to that unit.

As Adams said on Thursday, the plan is for the Colts to win out. Adams said the bandwagon is empty right now for the Colts and there is no pressure. For the Colts to get back to their winning ways on Monday, Adams will play a role in trying to limit Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who leads all tight ends with 16.3 yards per catch.Greg Manusky on defending Cam Newton and the Panthers:

"I think you have to limit what you do a little bit. "You can't go in there with a big game plan."

Bowen's Analysis:* *Every week the words "communication" and phrase "do your job" are repeated through NFL meetings rooms. It's even more critical when the Carolina Panthers appear on your schedule.

Thursday in the locker room, I caught up with cornerback Josh Thomas, who played for the Panthers from 2011-2013. Thomas says he's been most impressed by how Newton has protected the football as his NFL career has gone along. Newton had 15 fumbles through his first four seasons. He has none this year through six weeks.

Jonotthan Harrison on playing in the second half against the Saints:

"Of course it was nice to get back in there. Everyone wants to play. "I've been trying my best to stay mentally into it, prepare as if I was a starter just so I wouldn't be caught off guard."

Bowen's Analysis: On Sunday, we saw Harrison fill in for Holmes, who exited with a stinger injury at halftime. Harrison was the Colts starter at center for 10 games last year as an undrafted rookie.

While the Colts are dealing with their injury questions at center, so are the Panthers. All-Pro center Ryan Kalil missed Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury. Carolina head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that there is some concern about Kalil's ankle injury. That will be one to watch the next few days.

INJURY NOTES

Here is the injury report for Thursday:

DNP: WR-Phillip Dorsett (ankle), S-Winston Guy (shoulder), C-Khaled Holmes (neck), ILB-Nate Irving (knee).

-The Holmes update is above. Guy is the Colts top gunner and has been a key special teams piece in 2015.

LIMITED: S-Mike Adams (hamstring)

-Chuck Pagano said on Wednesday that Adams would practice Thursday and play on Monday. The first part of that plan occurred on Thursday.

FULL: S-Clayton Geathers (knee)