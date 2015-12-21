Colts/Texans Notebook: Returner Quan Bray Continues To Provide Spark

Colts Can't Keep Field Position In Second Half **

As the massive disparity in field position began to change on Sunday, so did the score.

In Sunday's first half, the Colts average drive start was at their own 48-yard line. Houston's was at their own 14-yard line.

Despite such a contrast in a critical category, the Colts only led by seven at halftime.

That would prove costly in the second half.

Houston started two drives in Colts territory in the second half and put together a 90-yard touchdown drive that ultimately was the difference on Sunday afternoon.

"You just can't let a team hang around in this league," D'Qwell Jackson said after the 16-10 loss.

"When you smell blood, you got to be able to put them away offensively, defensively. I thought our special teams really stood out for us punting the ball well, coverage teams were great. Towards the end, it's about finishing the game."

The loss on Sunday was extra salty considering the Texans had to turn to their fourth-string quarterback.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden said after the game that he had taken just one practice snap with Houston's first-team offense in the month he's been with the Texans.

Weeden entered the game late in the second quarter and led the Texans on all four of their scoring drives.

"It was pretty much the same thing with the first quarterback," Jerrell Freeman said of how the Texans' scheme changed with Weeden.